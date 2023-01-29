PROGRESSIONS DECEMBER 2022

Claflin, SCSU, more receiving federal money

The federal budget passed by Congress in late December included millions for local projects, including at Claflin and South Carolina State universities.

The monies were made possible by House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.

The funds include:

$17.4 million for a Claflin University Bioscience Research and Technology Center. The money will be used for construction of a new science and technology building.

$10 million to expand the Lake Marion Regional Water System. The money will be used for the Orangeburg-Berkeley reach, which will provide water to the U.S. Highway 176 corridor in Orangeburg and Berkeley counties in the Camp Hall area.

$4 million for the South Carolina State University ROTC Training Center. The money is for construction of a modern, 35,000-square-foot ROTC Multipurpose Complex on campus to provide training and academic space for ROTC cadets.

$1.7 million for the Calhoun County Emergency Operations Center. The money will be used for construction of a new emergency operations center.

$703,256 for the City of Orangeburg for the Railroad Corner Project. The money is for rehabilitation of the historic State Theater on Boulevard Street near downtown Orangeburg.

Voorhees OK’d to offer grad degrees

DENMARK – Voorhees University was approved to offer the master of education degree by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Voorhees was approved to offer the master of education degree in teaching and learning in December 2021.

The SACSCOC team found that the university’s program met all of the standards set forth by the accrediting body and recommended that Voorhees be approved to offer graduate programs without condition.

U.S. 301 bridge let out for construction bid

Construction work to replace the U.S. 301 bridge over the North Fork of the Edisto River next to the Edisto Memorial Gardens has been let out for bid.

Construction on the estimated $30,297,350 project was to begin in January with an estimated construction time from NTP (Notice to Proceed) between 24 months to 36 months.

In addition to the main bridge over the river, the swamp river bridge, or the overflow bridge, will also be replaced.

The DOT is also replacing the U.S. Highway 301 southbound bridge over the South Edisto River in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties and the adjacent Bobcat Landing Road bridge in Bamberg County.

CASA shelter to be renovated

Chambers Management Group will work on the first phase of a two-phase renovation project at the CASA domestic violence shelter.

The $1,174,000 project will include the renovation of the shelter's first floor and some demolition on the second floor.

Work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Company to build solar storage facility

An unidentified company is planning to invest $70 million in Orangeburg County for the construction of a solar storage facility.

There will be no new jobs with the project.

A solar storage facility refers to technologies that can capture electricity, store it as another form of energy (chemical, thermal, mechanical), and then release it for use when it is needed. Storage helps solar contribute to the electricity supply even when the sun isn’t shining.

Lithium-ion batteries are one such technology.

SCSU opens $5.3M center in Charleston

South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension officially opened its newest community outreach facility, the Coastal Region Research & Education Center, in downtown Charleston in December.

Located at 35 Lee St., federal funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture supported the construction of the $5.3 million facility.

RMC adds robot dietician

The Regional Medical Center added a robot dietician named Norma to help with its food and nutrition patient counseling services.

The robot, which is managed by Georgia-based Morrison Healthcare, will provide the hospital better staffing and coverage for its food nutrition services.

Norma, which is piloted offsite by a Morrison Healthcare employee, can “walk” halls and visit patient rooms to provide counseling for patients on their dietary needs and recommendations.

Tri-County Commission reaccredited

The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse and its four locations in December earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for all services by demonstrating compliance with The Joint Commission’s national standards for health care quality and safety.

The Tri-County Commission’s locations are the Dawn Center and William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility in Orangeburg; the Michael C. Watson Treatment Facility in Bamberg and the Tri-County location in Santee.