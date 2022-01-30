PROGRESSIONS DECEMBER 2021

Tri-County expanding broadband

Tri-County Electric Cooperative received tax breaks from Orangeburg County to expand broadband internet infrastructure to all cooperative customers.

The project will bring high-speed service to every Tri-County member in the Santee, Elloree, Vance and Eutawville areas. Non-members will also have access if they are within the cooperative's service area.

The cooperative started the project in December 2020 and expects it to be finished by June 2022.

Calhoun County Council provided a similar incentive for the project. The project in Calhoun County was being worked on in the Sandy Run area.

RMC developing Santee plans

The Regional Medical Center is planning to build a $3 million urgent care facility in Santee. The planning process had begun in December.

The construction will be paid for with Orangeburg County capital projects sales tax money.

There is no timeline on when construction will begin or when the new urgent care center will open.

The land is located near the Santee Recreation and Water Park on Bass Drive.

RV park near Santee park

Johns Island-based Holly Hill Land LLC is planning to develop a 23-acre property to serve people visiting the adjacent Santee State Park and Lake Marion.

The property is located at State Park Road and Acorn Lane.

The property, known as the Santee Village Center, would consist of an RV resort on about 15 acres. About 4 acres would be developed for commercial property.

Potential commercial uses may include professional offices; secured self-storage/recreational vehicle storage; and an outfitters supply store.

Two more acres would be for the construction of two single-family residential homes, with each on about an acre.

Design and construction of the homes will begin the first and second quarter of 2022.

Engineering and permitting efforts are underway for the RV park and commercial property.

Samaritan House gets $50,000 for roof

The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County Inc. got an added boost in its efforts to replace its deteriorating roof with a $50,000 check from the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say they can no longer continue to patch the damaged roof at the homeless shelter, which is located at 1580 Middleton St.

The funds come from the general appropriations of the state of South Carolina.

Funds help RMC through COVID

The Regional Medical Center's financial challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been offset through federal COVID relief funds.

For 2020-21, RMC and its six primary care practices were $8.7 million in the red. The hospital's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

If not for the $13.9 million in COVID relief, the hospital system would have seen a loss of $23.6 million for the year.

RMC received a total of $26.6 million 2020. All of this money was spent in 2020 and the first half of 2021.

So far for the 2021-22 fiscal year, RMC has received about $10.7 million in COVID relief once again helping offset losses.

In total, RMC has received $37,401,124.70 in COVID funding since the pandemic began.

Edisto Habitat dedicates 91st home

Jesse Haigler said he and wife, Vickie, received the best Christmas present they have ever gotten with the dedication of their new home on Nance Street in Orangeburg.

A dedication ceremony was held on Dec. 15 for the home that was built as part of Edisto Habitat for Humanity’s continued mission to provide affordable housing in the community. It is EHH's 91st home.

A Community Builder plaque was also presented to C.F. Evans of Orangeburg during the ceremony for its partnership with EHFH to make homebuilding a reality for individuals within the community.

