Progressions December 2020

Orangeburg pushing ahead with relocating City Hall

Orangeburg City Council unanimously passed a motion to formally begin the process of looking to locate city hall offices to the former First Citizens bank building on Russell Street.

The new building would house administration offices, which includes the Mayor’s Office, City Administrator’s Office, assistant city administrator, HR, finance and public works.

The move to the former bank building would potentially allow the city to expand services as well as to provide drive-through services.

The cost of the move is estimated to be about $2.2 million. The Stevenson Auditorium would also continue to be operational.

S.C. State part of SRNL team

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded a contract to South Carolina State University in December for management of the Savannah River National Laboratory. SCSU shares in the contract with several universities as part of the Battelle Savannah River Alliance. The contract could be worth $3.8 billion over 10 years.