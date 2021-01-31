Progressions December 2020

Orangeburg pushing ahead with relocating City Hall
Orangeburg City Council unanimously passed a motion to formally begin the process of looking to locate city hall offices to the former First Citizens bank building on Russell Street.
The new building would house administration offices, which includes the Mayor’s Office, City Administrator’s Office, assistant city administrator, HR, finance and public works.
The move to the former bank building would potentially allow the city to expand services as well as to provide drive-through services.
The cost of the move is estimated to be about $2.2 million. The Stevenson Auditorium would also continue to be operational.
S.C. State part of SRNL team
The U.S. Department of Energy awarded a contract to South Carolina State University in December for management of the Savannah River National Laboratory. SCSU shares in the contract with several universities as part of the Battelle Savannah River Alliance. The contract could be worth $3.8 billion over 10 years.
The alliance team includes S.C. State, Clemson, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina, as well as small business partners Longenecker & Associates and TechSource.
Employing approximately 1,000 staff, the Savannah River National Laboratory conducts research and development for diverse federal agencies. The SRNL provides support for the nation's $6 billion per year waste clean-up program.
The alliance’s contract includes a five-year base with five one-year options.
Grant to fund innovation center
South Carolina State University received a $225,000 grant to support the establishment of a small business development center.
The grant, provided by the S.C. Department of Commerce, will go toward the development of the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center. The partner institutions in the development of the center are S.C. State, Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The project is scheduled to be implemented by April 1, 2021.
The center will be located at the First National Bank building on Russell Street.
The center will aim to be the organizing force for startup companies specializing in technology innovation and other high-growth areas in the Orangeburg region.
TikTok gives S.C. State $1 million
Video-sharing service TikTok gave $1 million to South Carolina State University for scholarships.
The gift will allow SCSU to continue to train men and women to fill the health care worker disparity gaps in the region, state and nation.
TikTok's Health Heroes Relief Fund was established as a part of a broader initiative to support front-line medical workers, educators and local communities deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Claflin, SCDC to offer degree programs to inmates
Individuals incarcerated in S.C. Department of Corrections facilities will soon be able to receive bachelor’s degrees at no cost through a partnership with Claflin University.
Claflin plans to launch the program in early 2021 and the SCDC has already started the application process.
Claflin will offer three different bachelor’s degree programs through its Center for Professional and Continuing Studies: Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management. Students also will be able to obtain minor and certificate credentials.
T&D Region schools get almost $2M in COVID funds
Local school districts received almost $2 million in federal coronavirus relief money.
The Orangeburg County School District received about $1.5 million with plans to use the monies on technology to support online learning.
Other school districts in The T&D Region received:
- Calhoun County Public Schools – $197,810
- Bamberg School District One – $148,915
- Bamberg School District Two – $87,399
The funding can be used for safety measures and personal protective equipment; hiring of school nurses; hiring of staff to provide one-on-one instruction and support services for struggling students and technology equipment to support online learning.
School district flags raised
Orangeburg County School District officials raised a new district flag.
The new flag carries the district logo, which was designed as a symbol of academic excellence with a large letter O, representing a continuation; a graduation cap on top of the O representing academics and a star in the middle of the O, representing excellence.
The Orangeburg Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sponsored the flags.
The flag is a part of a districtwide marketing campaign striving to bring a unified branding display to the entire district.
Annex's name to honor Odom
Bamberg County Council honored the longest-serving councilman in the county's history by renaming the courthouse annex building after him.
Council passed a resolution agreeing to rename the building the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, Isaiah Odom Building.
District 5 Councilman the Rev. Isaiah Odom served on the council for 42 years, five of them as chairman. He’s one of the state's longest-serving council members.
Ott keeps leadership role
Rep. Russell Ott of St. Matthews returned to his position as assistant leader of the Democrats in the South Carolina House.
Ott’s colleagues re-elected the House District 93 representative to the position of assistant leader of the caucus for the 2021-22 session.
Walmart breaks ground on distribution center
Walmart broke ground Dec. 3 on its 3-million-square-foot Walmart Ridgeville Import Distribution Center in Dorchester County.
Walmart is investing $220 million to build the direct import distribution center, creating approximately 1,000 full-time jobs.
The distribution center, which was announced in July, will take approximately 14 months to build.
The Walmart Ridgeville Import Distribution Center will supply several regional distribution centers, which will support approximately 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across South Carolina and beyond.
SCSU gets $1.95M in grants
South Carolina State University’s Rehabilitation Counseling program was awarded educational grants totaling $1.95 million over the next five years.
The grants are awarded by the U.S. Department of Education.
The university specifically received the Substance Use Disorder Expansion of Practitioner Education (SUD-Prac-Ed) grant, which is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and totals $199,397.
Additionally, the university received the Disaster Preparedness and Prevention grant for $750,000. All grants will provide resources for students enrolled in SC State’s graduate rehabilitation counseling program.
The grants will help to relieve the practitioner shortage in rehabilitation counseling, especially within the addictions and trauma arenas.
OCtech ADN program third in region
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Associate Degree Nursing program was named the third-best ADN program out of 733 nursing schools in the Southeast by NursingProcess.org.
The college saw a 100% first-time National Council Licensure Examination-RN pass rate for all its graduates.