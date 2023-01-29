PROGRESSIONS AUGUST 2022

OCtech, Lander create partnership

Lander University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College established a series of articulation agreements to enhance the transfer of business and criminal justice students from OCtech to Lander.

The agreements allow OCtech students to transfer their credits to Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander and receive priority acceptance in their degree program.

The agreements apply to:

• OCtech’s associate of applied science in criminal justice to Lander’s bachelor of science in criminology

• OCtech’s associate of applied science in business administration to Lander’s bachelor of science in business administration, accounting emphasis

• OCtech’s associate of applied science in business administration to Lander’s bachelor of science in business administration, management/marketing emphasis

FHC gets $4 million nursing grant

Family Health Centers Inc. received a $4 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to develop a Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention-Mobile Health Training Program.

The four-year grant will provide $1 million each year, allowing the participation of 15 nursing students per year.

The goal of the program is to provide quality health care services to rural and underserved communities through the use of the mobile health unit.

The program will also be designed to increase entry to, and completion of, the bachelor of science in nursing degree program by students from underprivileged backgrounds and promote employment in rural practice post-graduation.

FHC and Claflin University are partnering to participate in the Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention-Mobile Health Training Program of the Bureau of Health Workforce, Division of Nursing and Public Health of the Health Resources and Services Administration.

RMC receives $1 million grant

The Regional Medical Center was awarded a $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Rural Health Grant.

The money was provided as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The grant was designed to assist RMC with preventing, detecting and responding to the threat posed by any future pandemic, as well as strengthening the health care system for public health preparedness.

In addition to reimbursements for equipment already purchased, the grant can also be used to purchase future items such as ventilators, telehealth equipment, intubators and fluid infusion pumps.

The hospital will have three years to spend the money.

Claflin honors general, other female veterans

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General and Claflin University alumna Twanda “Tia” E. Young was honored in August through the unveiling of a monument at her alma mater.

Young was the first woman commissioned from the Reserved Officers' Training Corps cross-enrollment program with South Carolina State’s Bulldog Battalion to earn the rank of brigadier general.

The university unveiled the Veteran Women Monument on campus near the Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel in honor of Young and other women veterans from the university.

The monument sits adjacent to Claflin’s Veterans Monument, which includes the names of military veterans who attended or were employees at Claflin University.

Claflin opens townhouse complex

Claflin University faculty and staff will now have more opportunities for living near campus.

The university celebrated the grand opening of The Villas at Claflin Aug. 5. The Villas are a nine-unit townhouse complex located at 2005 Magnolia Street, across the street from the campus.

The two-floor, two-bedroom and 1-1/2-bath townhouses are reserved specifically for Claflin faculty and staff.

The townhouses contain a living room area and a kitchen complete all-new stainless steel appliances. The units are not furnished.

OfficeMax makes way for car wash

A new car wash was built on North Road on the site of the former OfficeMax.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa constructed the car wash o 2790 North Road. The car wash is located next to Lowe's and across from Walmart.

The car washed opened in January 2023.