PROGRESSIONS AUGUST 2021

RMC training physicians from across the globe

The Regional Medical Center’s Dialysis Access Institute provides training to international physicians in the latest vascular access procedures at what is touted as the only full-time, dedicated access center in existence.

The facility has trained numerous physicians, nurses and technologists from around the globe in the more than 3,700 procedures/operations which are performed at the DAI each year.

The DAI is one of only 12 hemodialysis vascular access programs in the country which are accredited by the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology, or ASDIN.

Physicians from throughout the world train onsite and via live streaming video as they pursue ASDIN certification, or to enhance their knowledge and skills in vascular access.

The training is not limited to physicians. Nursing, scrub, and paramedic students all train at the center.

The DAI also participates in dialysis access clinical trials, with the clinical trials department collecting valuable data for the advancement of vascular access devices.

The DAI has six operating rooms with X-ray capabilities such as fluoroscopy, an imaging technique that uses X-rays to obtain real-time moving images of the interior of an object.

Orangeburg seeks to redevelop downtown property

The City of Orangeburg purchased the three-story Louis Building at 1192 Middleton St. for $75,000. The property is owned by Orangeburg attorney Charles Hiram Williams II through the company Willcreek Enterprises LLC.

The plan is to have a developer come in and redevelop the building. The purchase is a part of the city's efforts to revitalize the downtown area.

The city has not set a date for redevelopment.

The Louis Building is located at the corner of Middleton and Russell streets on the edge of Memorial Plaza. It has a cupola, or small dome.

Orangeburg plans airport improvements

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport will receive more than $1 million in grants to expand the tarmac.

The first phase of the two-phase project will cost $1.2 million.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration provided a $666,666 grant. About $318,000 came from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, with a $212,000 match from the city.

In January 2022, the city learned the airport also will receive $295,000 in federal funding as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The city has wanted to expand the airport for a long time.

The second phase of the project will complete the first phase and include new signs.

The tarmac expansion is just one of many projects ongoing at the airport.

The terminal is undergoing minor renovations and the airport's beacon tower is being repainted.

The airport sees an average of about 25 planes fly in and out daily. About 32 aircraft are housed at the airport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.