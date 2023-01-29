PROGRESSIONS APRIL 2022

Gated community at Lake Marion

A gated community is currently under construction at Lake Marion, years after a large residential development was proposed for the site.

McCord’s Ferry at Lake Marion, a 700-acre master-planned lakefront community near Santee, will be a 1,000-home residential development when it is completely built out.

"We are excited to provide nearby companies like Volvo, Walmart, Continental Tire and more with high-quality housing options for their employees, as well as other individuals and families looking to relocate and settle alongside scenic Lake Marion," said Micah Simon, McCord’s Ferry lead developer.

The residential complex, which includes the subdivisions Twisted Oak, The Enclave at McCord’s Ferry and Poplar Creek at McCord’s Ferry, as well as lakefront condominiums, is being built by Charleston-based Audubon Homes, LLC.

Couple bringing businesses to downtown

Downtown Orangeburg welcomed two new businesses.

Broughton Street Cafe and Ice Cream opened at the corner of Broughton Street and Russell Street in the former Covington Credit building.

Unique Gatherings Party Décor Boutique at 1121 Russell Street also opened.

Both stores celebrated grand openings in early May.

The cafe offers ice cream, coffee, a continental breakfast and lunch, including muffins, bagels and paninis.

Veronica "Ronnie" BeCoate owns the restaurant with her husband, Greg Bennett.

OCSD pushes ahead with energy upgrades

The Orangeburg County School District approved spending $13.177 million toward the purchase of equipment to upgrade the energy performance of schools.

The $13.177 million was the first part of the district's previously approved plans to borrow and spend $39.9 million for energy upgrades throughout the school district.

School officials say the performance energy upgrade project for the district will not require a tax increase. The work is to be done from August 2022 through August 2025.

The contract will provide the district with new HVAC equipment, new LED lights, water-conservation equipment, energy-control systems, a one-year maintenance plan and the ability to treat air with bipolar ionization.

County buying target system

Orangeburg County purchased a target system for its newly built indoor shooting range, which is located off Homestead Road in Bowman.

The county spent $89,000 on an InVeris turning target system for the shooting range. The range will be used by law enforcement personnel requiring training.

Voorhees moving to ‘next level'

Voorhees University inaugurated Dr. Ronnie Hopkins as its 10th president and the institution's name officially changed from Voorhees College to Voorhees University.

The institution also celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Hopkins expressed his commitment to move the university to the next level of excellence. This will include academics, student development and community development.

The expansion of the university's academic programs is one of his goals such as expanding its masters degrees in teaching and learning and adding doctoral degrees.

The president said the institution is also focusing on the launch of its Becoming Beloved Community initiative. The outreach would expand the institution's community outreach such as a social justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental justice initiative.

Voorhees snags preservation grant

Voorhees University received a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to address deferred maintenance issues and plan for the rehabilitation of historic buildings on their campuses.

The grant totals $650,000 and was awarded through the National Trust's HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative to Voorhees and four other HBCUs.

Voorhees will use the grant to support its Cultural Heritage Stewardship plans for Menafee and Massachusetts Halls and other historic areas across campus.

OCtech, Denmark Tech join network

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Denmark Technical College were selected by national nonprofit Complete College America to join a first-of-its-kind national network of 22 historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black community colleges (PBCCs) across eight states.

As members of the network, OCtech and Denmark Tech will assess current degree programs to identify courses and competencies that lead to credentials of value and are aligned with the needs of employers.