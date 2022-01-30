PROGRESSIONS APRIL 2021

OCSD developing magnet programs

The Orangeburg County School District is developing magnet school programs.

The face-to-face magnet programs were initially available to students in grades three to five, though plans are to roll out the program to all the district's schools over the next five years.

The four schools initially offering the specialized programs are Edisto Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary, Mellichamp Elementary and Marshall Elementary.

Carver Edisto Middle School and Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School were added in the program's second year.

Applications to the program will be based on teacher recommendations, discipline, a personal statement from the student, attendance, test scores and grades.

The magnet programs will include:

Communications and arts

Science, technology, engineering, arts and technology

Visual and performing arts

New Food Lion at Grove Park

Food Lion opened its new Orangeburg grocery store at the Chestnut Street Grove Park shopping center on April 7.

The store is located at 1370 Chestnut St. in the former Bi-Lo.

The entire 41,600-square-foot store was rebranded as Food Lion and employs 75.

The arrival of Food Lion ended Bi-Lo's presence in the shopping center. It had served as an anchor for the center, which was constructed in the mid-1980s.

Santee welcomes ‘The Gator,’ ‘Big Red’

The Santee Fire District received two new fire trucks in April.

They are better known as “The Gator” and “Big Red.”

The 2021 Toyne fire engine and 1997 Pierce 100-foot platform ladder truck were dedicated during an April ceremony.

The purchase of the $396,000 Toyne fire engine was made possible through grants, with a 5% match by the department.

The upgraded 1997 ladder truck was $200,000. It was paid for by trading in one of the department’s older trucks.

Both trucks are equipped with 1,000-foot, five-inch hoses.

The Toyne has a 1,000-gallon tank and can pump 2,250 gallons of water per minute. The engine also has a 20-foot light tower complete with LED lights and a generator.

The1997 ladder truck can pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute. The platform ladder extends out to 100 feet.

