Progressions April 2020

Foundation provides funds to students amid pandemic
The Tiffany Grant Foundation, which normally awards a $1,000 scholarship to students who wish to pursue a career in the medical field, gave out $250 in emergency aid to students due to the coronavirus.
The nonprofit foundation is named in memory of Blackville native Tiffany Grant, who graduated from the very first nursing program at Denmark Technical College. She died in 2019.
Grant’s older sister, Orangeburg resident Latisha Walker, formed the foundation in 2019. The foundation had to cancel a benefit gospel concert that had been scheduled for March 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic but donations still made scholarship monies available.
T&D provides marketing help
Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Times and Democrat, announced in April that the company had launched a local marketing grant program offering matching marketing funds to businesses impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
Grants ranged from $250 to $15,000 of matching advertising credits each month and were awarded in April, May and June.
Pandemic changes dedication of Habitat home
Edisto Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 88th home.
EHFH officials gathered at 1070 Kings Road in Orangeburg to dedicate the home, but safety concerns over the spread of coronavirus resulted in some changes.
The dedication was held with just a handful of people. The home was built for a single mother.
Allied Air was the premier sponsor of Habitat’s 88th home and has provided HIVAC units for all of Habitat’s homes each year.
Construction began immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony, which was held earlier in 2020.
Edisto Habitat for Humanity began its work helping provide affordable housing options in Orangeburg County in 1991.
Demolition continues on former Bamberg hospital
In preparation for the renovations on the former Bamberg County Hospital, the Bamberg County Public Works Department demolished an exterior structure that is no longer needed and was a safety hazard.
Bamberg County Public Works staff razed the building and removed all debris, recycling nearly seven tons of metal to leave a clean site ready for remodeling.