Progressions April 2020

Foundation provides funds to students amid pandemic

The Tiffany Grant Foundation, which normally awards a $1,000 scholarship to students who wish to pursue a career in the medical field, gave out $250 in emergency aid to students due to the coronavirus.

The nonprofit foundation is named in memory of Blackville native Tiffany Grant, who graduated from the very first nursing program at Denmark Technical College. She died in 2019.

Grant’s older sister, Orangeburg resident Latisha Walker, formed the foundation in 2019. The foundation had to cancel a benefit gospel concert that had been scheduled for March 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic but donations still made scholarship monies available.

T&D provides marketing help

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Times and Democrat, announced in April that the company had launched a local marketing grant program offering matching marketing funds to businesses impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.