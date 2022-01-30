PROGRESS SEPTEMBER 2021: SCDOT plans Interstate 26 widening

The S.C. Department of Transportation announced plans to widen Interstate 26 from south of Exit 125 at Old Sandy Run Road to Caw Caw Road interchange at Exit 136.

The plan includes reconstruction of the interchanges along the path to a diamond design, meaning some landowners could see increased traffic closer to their property lines.

SCDOT proposes widening I-26 from the current four lanes to six lanes over this approximately 11-mile stretch, according to SCDOT Project Manager Adam Humphries.

Work on the $320 million project will begin in late summer of 2023 and will take about three to four years.

Bret Gillis, design consultant with Stantec, said the existing inside paved shoulders are about four feet wide and the slopes in the median are steeper than what many would like them to be.

After the work is complete, the lanes will be 12 feet wide and there will also be a 12-foot outside shoulder and a 10-foot inside shoulder.

The grassy median will remain in place.

Gillis said the project design will also aim to improve safety.

From 2015 until 2019, there were 1,652 crashes for this section of Interstate 26. Those crashes resulted in 374 injuries and six of the crashes were fatal.

He said over half of crashes were rear-end collisions. About 28% were single-vehicle crashes where people ran off the road.

“There are number of safety features built into the design of this project to avoid these crashes,” Gillis said.

In addition to the widening of the interstate, the project will replace three overpasses over I-26 and two interchange bridges at 129 and 136. The highway and interchanges will be open during construction.

Detours will reroute traffic at the overpasses, which have an average daily traffic count of about 1,000 cars. The roads will be closed for about 12 months to 18 months during the project, according to project officials.

The detours are anywhere between six to eight miles in length. Detours would impact traffic on Valley Ridge Road, Sunny Plain Road and Big Beaver Creek Road.

Interchanges will be reconstructed to improve the angles, there will be safer ramps and intersection sight distances will be improved, Gillis said.

The bridges will also have wider shoulders, helping to improve visibility at intersections.

The project will be funded through the 10-year gas tax increase program, the Rural Interstate Freight program and federal funds, Humphries said.

The project will be a design-build format where SCDOT does the design and the project will then be bid out.

Humphries said SCDOT has looked at a number of alternatives to reduce environmental impact.

Currently, the project would impact about 2.3 acres of wetlands and about 1,950 feet of a stream. He said SCDOT always seeks to avoid impact, then to minimize the impact and then tries to offset any environmental impacts.

Humphries said the work will largely be done within existing right-of-ways. The department will need to buy some right-of-way from about 46 tracts. They will be mainly at the interchanges.

Branham Branch Road, Calvary Church Road and Saylor Road are some examples of places where right-of-ways will need to be purchased, Humphries said.

“We will have to purchase some right-of-way in order to move those frontages away from the interchange,” Humphries said. “Currently the interchange itself and the frontage roads conflict with each other. Operationally, we are just looking to make the interchanges work better.”

Humphries said no home displacements will be required.

Most comments and concerns from the public have been in reference to the interchanges. A public hearing on the project was held in September.

“We will not close the interchanges to construct it,” he said. “We will build the bridges off of their current alignment. The ramps themselves will stay in service as they are as we do construction.”

SCDOT previously determined the widening is a high priority project because of the state’s growth and increased traffic on I-26. In just the last decade, statewide traffic has increased by nearly 30%, with I-26 between Columbia and Charleston carrying more than 22 million vehicles per year.

The next section of I-26 to be widened runs from Exit 136 to Exit 145, which will begin in summer or winter of 2025.

Earlier in September, Gov. Henry McMaster announced his proposal to spend coronavirus relief money on the widening of I-26 from Columbia to Charleston.

He hopes to be able to use $360 million of the $453 million the state expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act on the project.

Officials said the money would help expedite the widening project by at least six years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.