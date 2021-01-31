PROGRESS SEPTEMBER 2020 Orangeburg County schools helping expand health care; district teaming up with providers to offer telehealth

Foster recalled speaking with then-RMC Chief Executive Officer Charles Williams about the challenge.

"I recall Mr. Williams and his epidemiologist were talking about some of the struggles that they were having here in the community in regard to access, that he had people in this community calling in, wanting to see a doctor,” Foster said.

If the caller said they didn’t have transportation, "the hospital then followed up and would ask, 'Well, do you have a device to use?' They said, 'Well, I don't have a device. I don't even have a smart phone.' So they found themselves in a challenging situation, where they were trying to provide services over the phone, which is not an ideal circumstance," he said.

Foster said it wasn't long before the FHC came on board with the telehealth initiative.

An opportunity existed that allowed OCSD to fill a gap in providing services, he said.

"I've said since day one that I hope to have Orangeburg in a space where our education is no longer product-driven, that we're solution-driven.