PROGRESS SEPTEMBER 2020: Denmark school welcomed as investment in students

“If you look at the history of our graduates from Denmark-Olar, whether its spread wide and far, we have a tremendous record and this is an example of what it takes to keep that record going,” Wright said.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, praised those who were involved in the $38 million project.

“To the parents, what you see here is the definition of sacrifice,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg described the facility as an investment in the youth.

“In life there are costs, and then there are investments. What you see here today is an investment in the youth of this county, the future of this county, and in all of the students that will matriculate through the halls,” Bamberg said.

In addressing the students in attendance, Bamberg said, “I want you to always remember that knowledge is the new money, and I encourage you to get you some.”

Bamberg also encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities that have been provided to them through the hard work of others.