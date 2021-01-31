PROGRESS SEPTEMBER 2020: All-Star Triangle Bowl to become center for justice

All-Star Triangle Bowl’s role in the civil rights movement will be preserved through its transformation into the Orangeburg National Center for Justice.
The Orangeburg-based Center for Creative Partnerships announced in September that the Russell Street property has been purchased for the effort.
“It’s really important that our young people know their history and know what happened here because they’re really the future of this country. So that’s one of the things that we are going to work on here is to make sure that the young people here know about their history, know about what went on in the Orangeburg Massacre,” said Ellen Zisholtz, the center’s president and chief executive officer.
On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.
South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.
The Center for Creative Partnerships is a social justice organization created to promote community involvement through the arts, sciences and humanities, including the promotion of civil and human rights.
It has purchased the bowling alley, the large empty space adjoining the bowling alley and half of the parking lot.
Zisholtz said PNP Associates were the original property owners, with the $145,000 purchase made possible by an anonymous donation.
She said long-time Orangeburg businessman the Rev. Sammie Gordon will be donating a small building, which sits adjacent to the bowling alley.
Preliminary plans for the renovation project include developing space for films, museum exhibitions, education programs and community meetings, as well as what Zisholtz described as “the first ever civil rights bowling alley.”
“I want to put TV screens across the alleys. When somebody gets a strike or a spare, they will light up and give a fact about civil rights, a fact about social justice, something about the Orangeburg Massacre. So all the time people are bowling, we’ll have educational things going on,” she said.
Zisholtz said the empty lot could potentially be used for museum and reception space.
“We’re definitely going to use everything,” she said.
Zisholtz thanked Orangeburg County Council and Orangeburg City Council for their financial contributions to the project.
"The County Council gave us some money as soon as we said we were getting this building to help us with preliminary costs. The City Council helped me to find out about the ownership and then is now helping us to do several things in the building,” she said.
She said the bowling alley is in need of a new roof, among other repairs.
“I don’t have a timeline because I don’t know how long things are going to take. ... We’ve got to get rid of the mold and then clean up the building. At that point, we can see what’s happening with the electricity so that we can get an electrician and turn on the lights. We can’t do that until we stop the water and the mold,” she said. "Once we do that, we could plan what will go in different places, how we would lay it out."
Funding will be sought from a multitude of sources, including private foundations.
Germaine Middleton, the niece of Delano Middleton, said she’s excited about the restoration project.
“It’s almost surreal. I’m really, really excited about the opportunities that are coming, for the story to live on. This is such a pivotal time in our country that it’s real important that we continue to show that there are people who are still fighting for justice," she said.
Gordon said he was happy to donate the building for the restoration project.
“I was trying to get this thing developed at least 40 years ago. … This is what we want. I want to see this whole area developed for young people. If we can get this developed, we can train them and put them in jobs. I want to see this city grow and not die out,” Gordon said.