PROGRESS SEPTEMBER 2020: All-Star Triangle Bowl to become center for justice

She said the bowling alley is in need of a new roof, among other repairs.

“I don’t have a timeline because I don’t know how long things are going to take. ... We’ve got to get rid of the mold and then clean up the building. At that point, we can see what’s happening with the electricity so that we can get an electrician and turn on the lights. We can’t do that until we stop the water and the mold,” she said. "Once we do that, we could plan what will go in different places, how we would lay it out."

Funding will be sought from a multitude of sources, including private foundations.

Germaine Middleton, the niece of Delano Middleton, said she’s excited about the restoration project.

“It’s almost surreal. I’m really, really excited about the opportunities that are coming, for the story to live on. This is such a pivotal time in our country that it’s real important that we continue to show that there are people who are still fighting for justice," she said.

Gordon said he was happy to donate the building for the restoration project.

“I was trying to get this thing developed at least 40 years ago. … This is what we want. I want to see this whole area developed for young people. If we can get this developed, we can train them and put them in jobs. I want to see this city grow and not die out,” Gordon said.

