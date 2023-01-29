PROGRESS/OCTOBER 2022: Calhoun County celebrates newest park

Calhoun County in October celebrated the reopening of a park that was once a popular place for families.

The county plans to make the 40-acre park even better than it was before.

“God’s got a way of doing things,” Calhoun County Council Chairman James E. Haigler said.

Members of Heyward AME Church, the community and Calhoun County leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Heyward Community Park, which is located at 312 Savany Hunt Creek Road, Gaston.

Calhoun County didn’t buy the park many years ago because the price was too steep. Nearby Heyward AME Church later reached an agreement with its then-owner, Carolina Eastman, at a reasonable price.

God “let Heyward acquire this property and, down the road, the county and Heyward were able to do a partnership,” Haigler said.

“A lot of folks are afraid to deal with the government,” he said. “They think there’s something crooked in the deal, but I can assure you that all these guys in the county council with me are glad to see this happen.”

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin Jr. said the process of forming a partnership with Heyward AME Church, the Heyward Community Development Alliance and Calhoun County has taken about two years.

He and Haigler both thanked Calhoun County Community Development Director Tyrone Dantzler for his role in getting the partnership established.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, told the crowd that he’s lived in Calhoun County his entire life, but there weren’t any places nearby to “really go and hang out” when he was growing up.

The development of the park is a big deal, he said.

“Now the citizens of Calhoun County have opportunities and places like this park to call their own. This is something we can be very proud of,” Ott said.

The park has a number of picnic shelters, a playground set, a 10-acre pond for fishing and swimming, a baseball field, a tennis court and a basketball court.

It once had a miniature golf course. That course is now covered with pine straw, but the county plans to restore it.

In addition, the tennis and basketball courts will be repainted.

Plans also call for a paved parking area, a walking trail near a creek on the rear of the property and a football field.

Funding for the park is coming from a grant from the S.C. Park and Recreation Development Fund and the county’s capital projects sales tax.

During the event, the Rev. Harold Conyers said, “I stand before you with joy in my heart when it comes to this property.”

Conyers served as Heyward AME Church’s pastor when it acquired the park from Carolina Eastman.

During his pastorate at the church, Heyward said, “The question came to me, ‘What about that park up there that’s closed?’”

“As pastor of Heyward church, I came down and I looked at the property and God gave me the vision to acquire the property,” he said.

“I got in my truck. I drove around the park seven times and seven times I stopped at this front gate and I told the Lord, ‘If you bless us to acquire this property, don’t just give it to us – but give us the knowledge, give us the wisdom to use it for your glory and bless the people of this community,’” Conyers said.

The church became owners of the property on Dec. 19, 2013.

The congregation and community members worked to get the grass mowed and make the park usable again.

It was a lot of work and they needed help to maintain it.

That led the church and Calhoun County officials to discuss a partnership.

Now Calhoun County has a 50-year lease with the church and its non-profit alliance for the park. Calhoun County pays the church $1 yearly and the alliance will receive about 10 percent of the revenues from the park.

Angeline S. Nelson, of Heyward AME, said the church is committed to “improving the community and the health issues that we are facing today.”

“To God be the glory for this beautiful place. We want to develop activities for our youth,” she said.

Kenny Vinson, vice president of the Heyward Community Development Alliance, said, “It’s special. It’s very special.”

Vinson said the park has been part of his life since childhood.

“We used to come to Carolina Eastman events here as children,” he said. “We’ve had family reunions here, we’ve had family weddings here. We’ve had church programs here. It’s very special.”