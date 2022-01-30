PROGRESS OCTOBER 2021: Calhoun recreation/sports complex to be 'nice amenity'

Calhoun County is planning to build a recreational/sports complex in St. Matthews.

The recreational complex will be located on 57 acres at Chestnut Street and Saints Avenue near the Family Health Center.

The complex will include a football field, two soccer fields, two pickle ball courts, two tennis courts, fieldhouse, a playground, fitness area and walking track. It will also include a building for concessions, restrooms and changing space.

"We are trying to make a nice amenity for the county," Calhoun County Councilman Ken Westbury said following an October Council meeting. Westbury gave an update on the county's pursuit and plans to build the recreational park.

"We are also hoping to get tournament play as it is relatively close to I-26."

Westbury said the goal is for the complex to be a place where parents can drop off children for athletic practices while also being able to safely bring other children.

The park would take up about 60% of the acreage, with other plans for the remainder of the property unannounced.

The target date for construction is the spring of 2022, with completion in the fall of 2022.

The park's architect is North Charleston-based Meadors Inc. The county has used Meadors in prior projects, including the renovation of the county's courthouse.

"We are pleased with them," Westbury said.

The sports complex will be paid for via a $2 million recreational bond. The bond will have about a .99% interest rate. The entire project is expected to cost between $1.5-2 million.

In addition, the county will be working with other entities to receive grant funds, Westbury said.

Westbury informed council that he met with the Calhoun County public schools board members about a memorandum of understanding that would establish the fee schedule the district would pay the county for use of the complex.

The recreational complex is a partnership between Calhoun County, the Calhoun County School District and the Town of St. Matthews.

The facility would be utilized during the day by the school and after hours, weekends and nights by the county, County Administrator John McLauchlin said.

