PROGRESS OCTOBER 2021: 'A place for all people': New Orangeburg County Library celebrated

An art studio, computer lab, meeting rooms, outdoor amphitheater and walking track are among the amenities in the new $9.2 million 50,000-square-foot Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center located in the heart of downtown Orangeburg.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting for the facility at 1654 Russell St. was held in October. The library's first full day of operations was Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

OCL Director Anna Zacherl said the facility not only has more parking, but a plethora of other items that the older facility at 510 Louis St. did not have.

"We've got special story time spaces, an outdoor movie screen with an amphitheater, a dedicated art studio and a dedicated computer lab that's got that more than twice the number of computers we had in the previous location.

"We've got computer training rooms, we've got the Friends of the Library Inc. here with their bookstore so they can be open very easily and, of course, we have all of the great people coming over from the old location," Zacherl said.

OCL Circulation Supervisor Amy Ridgeway said, "We're here to meet the needs of the community, and this building allows us to do that in a much broader way. It is something that Orangeburg County deserves. The people here deserve it."

After stepping through the glass doors of the Lowman Street entrance, individuals will most likely notice the new library's high ceilings, brilliant lighting and spaciousness.

"The circulation desk has been hand carved. They are going to be greeted by the circulation staff when they come in, which is also the desk where we do a lot of checking items in and out and directing patrons where they need to go," Ridgeway said.

The library has color-coded and wheelchair-accessible levels that take individuals up to each service area, including its 2,500-square-foot CREATE art room.

"It's a beautiful space with beautiful art tables and stools. It's got an area where people can walk outside and actually do painting outside. There is also seating on each level, where people can set up computers, laptops, or charge their cell phone," Ridgeway said.

The nonprofit Friends of the Orangeburg County Library also has a FRIENDS SHOP within the library.

Two meeting rooms are included in the new library, one which holds approximately 200 people and a smaller one accommodating 10 to 15 people.

"The meeting room is a free space that people can just call us and reserve the space and have a meeting or whatever they need. We do programs in there as well. There's also going to be a projector screen in there so that if someone needs to project a PowerPoint, show a movie or something like that, they would be able to do that," Ridgeway said.

A computer lab area is also included, she said.

"There are 48 public computers in there, and then we have two lab monitors currently working in there. Javon Moore, who is head of digital literacy, is also in that area. She has a room that is separate from the actual computer lab, where she (or the two lab monitors) can do classes for people.

The library's books and collections are located straight past the circulation desk.

"Large-type books are now at the front of the collection. Everything is spread out. We have DVDs, adult fiction, adult nonfiction ... reference, magazines. Then you go into a Young Adult area. That's actually a glassed-in area that is a designated area for teens to have the freedom to go and read the books they want. There's a computer in there. So they will have a really good area that they can hang out in," Ridgeway said.

She continued, "The very last area is our children's area. ... The collection is spread out and there is lower shelving. There's windows bringing in beautiful lighting and artwork on the walls that just really creates a more inclusive environment."

A family room is also included further back in the children's area, along with an area where anyone, including those accompanied by children needing to work on a computer, can access one.

Public restrooms, including a family restroom, are located to the left of the circulation desk.

Jennifer Chatto, OCL programming and outreach coordinator, said she is excited about the library's art studio.

"Art is my passion. I have been teaching a Get Art, Get Smart program for children for the past eight years. It's just crazy. So many people come. We had to double the amount of classes that we had so we can serve everyone, but now I have a beautiful arts studio that's about 2,500 square feet, and it is great," Chatto said.

"I just want to teach everyone in Orangeburg how to paint," she said, noting that art classes for adults to children ages 0 to 2 will be offered.

Marcia Snyder, coordinator of the Friends of Orangeburg County Library, said, "I would just like to thank Anna and the library planning committee for providing us with our own designated space."

Snyder continued, "Libraries make me get all choked up. I am so impressed with the staff of this library. They will treat a homeless gentleman the same way they treat the lady who drives up in a Cadillac.

"I am thrilled that the Friends (of OCL) are going to have the opportunity to raise more funds to provide for additional programming and more interns and special pieces of equipment that their normal budget doesn't allow for, as well as having more volunteer opportunities, which is exciting for membership."

Laura Champy, a technical assistant in the children's department, said she is excited about seeing the children she had served in the past and the ability to host programs in multiple rooms.

"We are capable of hosting more programs for the kids, and one I'm super excited about being able to bring back is Subarashi, an anime club for teenagers," Champy said.

Ridgeway said the library's outside area will also include a walking track with exercise equipment in its center.

"There's also going to be a play area for kids," she said.

The facility's adjoining conference center, complete with a separate parking area, can seat approximately 400 and accommodate approximately twice as many standing.

Ridgeway said, "They have a coordinator who will be running that area. They'll be separate from us and we'll have nothing to do with managing, bookings or anything like that, but the conference center has a kitchen that people will be able to use if they want catered events and that sort of thing,"

Zacherl said, "It was great to work with Studio 2LR, who was the architect, and (Orangeburg general contractor) O'Cain Construction. They were going gangbusters out there for a long time. We've got some beautiful landscaping, and the place has really come together beautifully."

