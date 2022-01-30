 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROGRESS OCTOBER 2021: 'A place for all people': New Orangeburg County Library celebrated

An art studio, computer lab, meeting rooms, outdoor amphitheater and walking track are among the amenities in the new $9.2 million 50,000-square-foot Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center located in the heart of downtown Orangeburg.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting for the facility at 1654 Russell St. was held in October. The library's first full day of operations was Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

OCL Director Anna Zacherl said the facility not only has more parking, but a plethora of other items that the older facility at 510 Louis St. did not have.

"We've got special story time spaces, an outdoor movie screen with an amphitheater, a dedicated art studio and a dedicated computer lab that's got that more than twice the number of computers we had in the previous location.

"We've got computer training rooms, we've got the Friends of the Library Inc. here with their bookstore so they can be open very easily and, of course, we have all of the great people coming over from the old location," Zacherl said.

OCL Circulation Supervisor Amy Ridgeway said, "We're here to meet the needs of the community, and this building allows us to do that in a much broader way. It is something that Orangeburg County deserves. The people here deserve it."

After stepping through the glass doors of the Lowman Street entrance, individuals will most likely notice the new library's high ceilings, brilliant lighting and spaciousness.

"The circulation desk has been hand carved. They are going to be greeted by the circulation staff when they come in, which is also the desk where we do a lot of checking items in and out and directing patrons where they need to go," Ridgeway said.

The library has color-coded and wheelchair-accessible levels that take individuals up to each service area, including its 2,500-square-foot CREATE art room.

"It's a beautiful space with beautiful art tables and stools. It's got an area where people can walk outside and actually do painting outside. There is also seating on each level, where people can set up computers, laptops, or charge their cell phone," Ridgeway said.

The nonprofit Friends of the Orangeburg County Library also has a FRIENDS SHOP within the library.

Two meeting rooms are included in the new library, one which holds approximately 200 people and a smaller one accommodating 10 to 15 people.

"The meeting room is a free space that people can just call us and reserve the space and have a meeting or whatever they need. We do programs in there as well. There's also going to be a projector screen in there so that if someone needs to project a PowerPoint, show a movie or something like that, they would be able to do that," Ridgeway said.

A computer lab area is also included, she said.

"There are 48 public computers in there, and then we have two lab monitors currently working in there. Javon Moore, who is head of digital literacy, is also in that area. She has a room that is separate from the actual computer lab, where she (or the two lab monitors) can do classes for people.

The library's books and collections are located straight past the circulation desk.

"Large-type books are now at the front of the collection. Everything is spread out. We have DVDs, adult fiction, adult nonfiction ... reference, magazines. Then you go into a Young Adult area. That's actually a glassed-in area that is a designated area for teens to have the freedom to go and read the books they want. There's a computer in there. So they will have a really good area that they can hang out in," Ridgeway said.

She continued, "The very last area is our children's area. ... The collection is spread out and there is lower shelving. There's windows bringing in beautiful lighting and artwork on the walls that just really creates a more inclusive environment."

A family room is also included further back in the children's area, along with an area where anyone, including those accompanied by children needing to work on a computer, can access one.

Public restrooms, including a family restroom, are located to the left of the circulation desk.

Jennifer Chatto, OCL programming and outreach coordinator, said she is excited about the library's art studio.

"Art is my passion. I have been teaching a Get Art, Get Smart program for children for the past eight years. It's just crazy. So many people come. We had to double the amount of classes that we had so we can serve everyone, but now I have a beautiful arts studio that's about 2,500 square feet, and it is great," Chatto said.

"I just want to teach everyone in Orangeburg how to paint," she said, noting that art classes for adults to children ages 0 to 2 will be offered.

Marcia Snyder, coordinator of the Friends of Orangeburg County Library, said, "I would just like to thank Anna and the library planning committee for providing us with our own designated space."

Snyder continued, "Libraries make me get all choked up. I am so impressed with the staff of this library. They will treat a homeless gentleman the same way they treat the lady who drives up in a Cadillac.

"I am thrilled that the Friends (of OCL) are going to have the opportunity to raise more funds to provide for additional programming and more interns and special pieces of equipment that their normal budget doesn't allow for, as well as having more volunteer opportunities, which is exciting for membership."

Laura Champy, a technical assistant in the children's department, said she is excited about seeing the children she had served in the past and the ability to host programs in multiple rooms.

"We are capable of hosting more programs for the kids, and one I'm super excited about being able to bring back is Subarashi, an anime club for teenagers," Champy said.

Ridgeway said the library's outside area will also include a walking track with exercise equipment in its center.

"There's also going to be a play area for kids," she said.

The facility's adjoining conference center, complete with a separate parking area, can seat approximately 400 and accommodate approximately twice as many standing.

Ridgeway said, "They have a coordinator who will be running that area. They'll be separate from us and we'll have nothing to do with managing, bookings or anything like that, but the conference center has a kitchen that people will be able to use if they want catered events and that sort of thing,"

Zacherl said, "It was great to work with Studio 2LR, who was the architect, and (Orangeburg general contractor) O'Cain Construction. They were going gangbusters out there for a long time. We've got some beautiful landscaping, and the place has really come together beautifully."

Library's grand opening

The grand opening of the new, $9.2 million Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center was celebrated by both young and old in October.

Tours of the 50,000-square-foot facility were provided for the community members who turned out for its dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Daniel Bozard, 8, was among them.

"I like the whole thing. I like where we can read and get education and learning. I hope to do reading," said Bozard, a student at Dover Elementary School in North who also likes art.

Anya Bonnette, a librarian at Robert E. Howard Middle School in Orangeburg, was also delighted with the facility.

“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for our students. I'm a middle school librarian. So access is a big thing. What we try to get our students to see with the library is their future. This space will change the way they look at things, change the way that they connect to people,” Bonnette said. “It'll help them to see how they can have an impact on the community as well.”

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers said he is thrilled the new facility is within walking distance of the university.

“This is a magnificent facility, and it's in walking distance from our campus, as well as Claflin's campus. I'm glad they chose this location, and our students look forward to utilizing this facility to help them matriculate through South Carolina State University,” he said.

Wendell McCoy, project manager with O'Cain Construction, attended the grand opening with his young son and was happy that the project was successfully completed.

“It was a great project to be a part of. We knew the importance of this building and this facility to the community of Orangeburg. We were very excited to build this facility,” McCoy said.

He continued, “With COVID hitting just shortly after breaking ground here, it presented all kinds of challenges, but I think the end product is going to be something that will be sustainable for the citizens of Orangeburg County and the City of Orangeburg for many years to come. Hopefully, it's the heartbeat for the revitalization of Russell Street moving forward.”

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young was among the many government officials from the city, county and state who converged upon the conference center for the grand opening.

“The whole point of this project and the significance of it was to have downtown to be vibrant again. It starts with this center right here. ... We're striving to give this community what it deserves. They deserve the best, and that's what we're going to try to bring them,” Young said.

He also touted the county's partnership with the city in making the facility a reality.

“This is also a collaboration with our good friends with the City of Orangeburg. They donated a million dollars toward the project. ... We do work together,” Young said.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler also touted the city's continued partnership with the county.

“We have a strong partnership. We've all got one goal in mind," Butler said.

-- Dionne Gleaton, T&D

