PROGRESS OCTOBER 2020: Denmark cuts ribbon on new city hall

DENMARK – Over 50 citizens and dignitaries did not let a drizzle stop them from attending the October ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Denmark City Hall, the Dr. Gerald Edwin Wright Building.

The new facility has been planned for years and experienced some construction delays the past few years.

Within the new facility, there is an inside window for city business transactions as well as a drive-through window, an office at the front of the building, an entryway which can serve as a waiting room, a breakroom, restroom, workroom, office for the city administrator, office for the mayor and a board room for executive sessions and budget meetings.

The council chambers feature elevated seating for the mayor and members of council and plenty of seating for the public.

All of the offices and chambers are fully furnished.

Mayor Gerald Wright commended the council members, city administrator and staff for their active participation in the process of procuring the facility and assisting with various facets of it.

The crowd stayed in the drizzle for brief comments while the officials were under the entrance-way of the building. After brief comments, all were invited into the facility to tour it and to receive a bag lunch and pen.