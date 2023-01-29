PROGRESS/NOVEMBER 2022: OCSD welcomes $6.3M for electric school buses

Education isn’t just about the classroom, Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during a Nov. 1 press conference.

“It's about what happens on a school bus, what happens on a playground. We want to develop well-rounded individuals that share the passion and values of this great state and of this county,” he said.

Foster spoke at the press conference announcing the district's receipt of $6.32 million for the purchase of 16 new, fully electric school buses as part of The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The money was made available through the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

Orangeburg County was one of 16 school districts in the state to receive the funding through the S.C. Department of Education.

State officials say the electric buses could roll out between July and September 2023.

Foster noted about 8,300 of the district's 11,000 students ride a school bus.

The district has a fleet of 189 buses parked at nine different lots throughout the county. The fleet travels a total of about 1.3 million miles a year.

The district's fleet includes 37 buses over 12 years old and 11 buses under a year old.

With the 16 new electric buses – which will join the district’s four existing electric buses – less than 10% of the district's total bus fleet will be older than nine years and about 76% of the fleet will be five years old and younger, Foster said.

“That is a tremendous accomplishment,” he said.

The buses will include mobile two-way radios, camera systems, Wi-Fi capability and GPS/telematics systems.

Foster hopes the new electric buses will serve as a recruitment tool to attract new bus drivers during a time of bus driver shortages.

Investing in new buses shows drivers that Orangeburg County cares about them and that it wants to ensure they have the latest tools to do their jobs, he said.

The federal grant will also help pay for the infrastructure needed for the buses, including charging stations.

Orangeburg County will have three parking locations for the buses, with the largest located on Bamberg Road. The district parks about 60 of its buses at its Bamberg Road location.

State Department of Education Transportation Director Mike Bullman said an electric bus can generally travel 135 to 140 miles on a single charge. Officials estimate an average bus route is about 70 miles.

He said buses will be charged at night and can be charged in as quickly as 3-1/2 hours.

“An electric bus will cover over 80% of our routes right now without any adjustment whatsoever,” Bullman said.

About $58.46 million was distributed statewide for new buses. Overall, 148 buses will be delivered as a part of this program.

Congressman James Clyburn said $25 million of the $58 million is coming to the 6th Congressional District, which he represents. Orangeburg County is in the district.

“The needs are there. This grant was written to target resources into communities of need,” Clyburn said.

“This money is not only going to give school buses, but is going to put charging stations throughout,” Clyburn said. “I am very pleased what we have done here. I am very just kind of happy that little ol’ South Carolina is leading the way in some very innovative ways.”

The EPA will make another $1 billion available for clean school buses in 2023.

The $5 billion program is being rolled out over the next five years.