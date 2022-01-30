PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2021: Zeus adds 100 jobs in Gaston; Calhoun County plant ‘moving full speed ahead’

Zeus Industrial Products announced in November it had 100 new jobs at its Gaston plant.

“They are moving full speed ahead,” Lower Savannah Council of Governments Executive Director Dr. William Molnar told Calhoun County Council during its November meeting.

“We are trying to work with them as well as the Midlands COG to help them with on-the-job training contracts and to make sure it is more affordable to them to get those people in good positions,” Molnar said.

The jobs are being added to meet growing customer demand as the economy opens up following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Zeus spokesperson.

The Zeus jobs – primarily machine operators – pay $20 or more an hour.

“These are good jobs,” Council Vice Chair James Haigler said.

While the Zeus plant has a Gaston address, it is located in the Sandy Run area of Calhoun County.

The plant is located a short distance from Zeus' brand-new, 148,000-square-foot plant in the newly built Sandy Run Industrial Park.

In addition to the Gaston plant, Zeus is also was hiring for its Orangeburg and Aiken plants.

