PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020: RMC gets OK for surgery center

The Regional Medical Center received the go-ahead by the state's health agency to proceed with its plans to develop a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery facility on its campus.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control granted the hospital's Certificate of Need application to renovate its existing 10,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute facility to make it into a surgery center.
"We are grateful the findings were on the behalf of the hospital," RMC board chairman Dr. Rev. Caesar Richburg said.
DHEC must issue a certificate of need before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and new facilities are allowed. The process is intended to reduce the duplication of services.
In its approval of the RMC application, CON program director Maggie Murdock wrote, "RMC has sufficiently demonstrated that the proposed project will meet an identified need, and that the projected utilization of the project is sufficient to justify its implementation. The department finds that the project will not result in unnecessary duplication or modernization of services ... regarding both need and accessibility."
"RMC provided its financial assistance policy and its historical and projected indigent care to demonstrate that it has established provisions to ensure that individuals in need of treatment as determined by a physician have access to the project, regardless of ability to pay," Murdock continues.
Murdock noted RMC's application adequately documented "where potential patients for the facility would come from, including in-migration of patients from the service area who historically have been travelling outside the service area for ambulatory surgery facility services."
Murdock also noted that RMC showed the need for expansion based on "current surgical volumes by medical specialty and the projected shift in volume to the project."
The hospital has cited the need for the center to help offset declining reimbursements, surgical volumes and lack of taxpayer support.
The hospital's surgery center would include six operating rooms offering gastroenterology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, urology, podiatry and general surgery.
The hospital also notes the surgery center would "achieve cost containment" and outpatient services would be more readily accessible for patients.
The total cost of the project will be $2,406,060.