PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020: RMC gets OK for surgery center

The Regional Medical Center received the go-ahead by the state's health agency to proceed with its plans to develop a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery facility on its campus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control granted the hospital's Certificate of Need application to renovate its existing 10,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute facility to make it into a surgery center.

"We are grateful the findings were on the behalf of the hospital," RMC board chairman Dr. Rev. Caesar Richburg said.

DHEC must issue a certificate of need before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and new facilities are allowed. The process is intended to reduce the duplication of services.

In its approval of the RMC application, CON program director Maggie Murdock wrote, "RMC has sufficiently demonstrated that the proposed project will meet an identified need, and that the projected utilization of the project is sufficient to justify its implementation. The department finds that the project will not result in unnecessary duplication or modernization of services ... regarding both need and accessibility."