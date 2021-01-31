PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020: High-tech fish farming: Orangeburg County lands cutting-edge aquaculture industry

The company will raise the yellowtail fish from fingerling to the nursery stage, where the fish will stay a period of two months and grow under close observation.

The fish then enter into the grow-out phase of about one year where they reach a size of about four pounds. The fish then go into the final stage of harvesting, sorting by size and packaging.

The fish will go fresh to the market in eight hours, according to Blue Fish.

There will be about 18,500 fingerlings in each production cycle and six productions a year, according to the company.

Pure Blue Fish’s South Carolina operations will serve as a production and packaging facility for distribution to the restaurant market.

The plant will start with annual production capacity of 150-200 tons of fish a year and 11-16 employees. It will operate around the clock. The initial output is expected nine months after the plant is operational.

A packing/processing house will be built to serve the fish plant after the farm reaches 600 tons of annual production.

Eventually, the production facility plans to produce 3,000 tons of fish a year.