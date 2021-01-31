PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020: City partnering with UNC on Railroad Corner Project

Singh detailed the other entities involved in the development plans.

“We also have worked with The Boudreaux Group in Columbia, which is an architectural firm," Singh said. "They’ve been working with us on our opportunity zones prospectus."

Singh said both Claflin and SCSU have also been engaged.

"We certainly are looking at ways we can partner with them," Singh said. "We absolutely value their input because one thing we really do not have here right now that we need with such institutions as State and Claflin is the fact that we’re a town to gown school."

The project lies within an Opportunity Zone, which is a federal program that incentivizes investment in low-income areas and other areas based on Census tract data.

Singh said the federal program is a plus, and will prove beneficial to the development of the area.

“The opportunity zone program will give leverage in the long run for developers where it will be able to allow them to invest in our community in terms of the Railroad Corner," Singh said. "It goes all the way down to the gardens."