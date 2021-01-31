PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020: City partnering with UNC on Railroad Corner Project

The City of Orangeburg announced in November it has partnered with the University of North Carolina for the development of the Railroad Corner Project.
The city’s partnership is with the UNC Development Finance Initiative, which partners with local governments to provide specialized finance and development expertise to attract private investment and transformative projects.
The Railroad Corner Project can be described as transformative, as it includes the transformation and redevelopment of several properties located on Railroad Corner on Russell Street, or the “gateway to Orangeburg.”
The project plans include locating businesses and restaurants on the properties after the initial cleanup process is complete.
The city is also considering placing multipurpose buildings on the properties.
As 2020 came to a close, then-Interim City Administrator John Singh said a study is being conducted of the Railroad Corner and surrounding areas.
“They will work to look at what would best fit in that area, in terms of what would be the best type of either shops, whether it’s some type of institutional work with South Carolina State or Claflin," he said. "But, they’ll basically come up with a plan and then they will actually work to reach out to developers to help implement that plan."
Singh detailed the other entities involved in the development plans.
“We also have worked with The Boudreaux Group in Columbia, which is an architectural firm," Singh said. "They’ve been working with us on our opportunity zones prospectus."
Singh said both Claflin and SCSU have also been engaged.
"We certainly are looking at ways we can partner with them," Singh said. "We absolutely value their input because one thing we really do not have here right now that we need with such institutions as State and Claflin is the fact that we’re a town to gown school."
The project lies within an Opportunity Zone, which is a federal program that incentivizes investment in low-income areas and other areas based on Census tract data.
Singh said the federal program is a plus, and will prove beneficial to the development of the area.
“The opportunity zone program will give leverage in the long run for developers where it will be able to allow them to invest in our community in terms of the Railroad Corner," Singh said. "It goes all the way down to the gardens."
Singh said the opportunity zone will allow developers to proceed with lower rental rates to help kick start development.
“Then also at the same time, the investors that are involved in the opportunity fund will realize a very strong return, which is the purpose of the opportunity fund and the way it was set up by the federal government,” Singh said.
The specifics as to how space will be used have not been finalized, and will not be finalized without the input of citizens.
Singh said forums will be held where community input will be the focus. Such forums will be held in late winter or early spring of 2021.