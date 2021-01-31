PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020: Cannabis oil facility opens in Neeses; official says facility offers better cost, quality control

"Any new processing facility that plans to buy raw material from South Carolina farmers will be a good thing," said Justin Ballew, Clemson Extension horticulture agent. "Over the last two growing seasons, a lack of buyers has been the number one hurdle for growers trying to expand the hemp industry."

"If this facility is able to offer prices that are attractive to growers, making hemp a profitable crop for them, it is possible the acreage around Orangeburg, and possibly other areas of South Carolina, will increase," Ballew said. "Of course, this will also depend on the quantity of hemp this facility is able to buy and process each season."

Ballew said he is hoping Carolina CannaTech is successful.

"South Carolina hemp growers desperately need honest and reliable buyers in order for this industry to grow," he said.

There are currently 14 hemp processors permitted by the S.C. Department of Agriculture in the state. About 260 growers were permitted by the S.C. Department of Agriculture for 2020.

"As of now, hemp remains a relatively small crop," he said.