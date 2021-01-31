PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020 Broadband internet reaching more homes

Orangeburg County began the next phase of its broadband infrastructure for the Holly Hill area.

The broadband project covers a portion of Old State Road a little past Interstate 95.

"I am excited about it coming by here and that I will be able to hook up to it" resident Harriet Hutto said.

Hutto uses her computer primarily for email and her internet service and speeds meet her needs. But she says improved speeds may open her eyes to opportunities she did not even know existed.

The project will pass about 500 houses.

Broadband packages will start at about $39.95 a month. Speeds will run from 3 Mbps to 1 Gbps for both uploads and downloads.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said residents do not have to pay for the infrastructure, but would be responsible for up-front installation and monthly fees.

The total cost of the project is $650,000, with a grant of about $300,000 from the Office of Regulatory Services and a match from the county. The match will come out of the county's economic development fund within the county's general fund.