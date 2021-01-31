PROGRESS NOVEMBER 2020 Broadband internet reaching more homes

Orangeburg County began the next phase of its broadband infrastructure for the Holly Hill area.
The broadband project covers a portion of Old State Road a little past Interstate 95.
"I am excited about it coming by here and that I will be able to hook up to it" resident Harriet Hutto said.
Hutto uses her computer primarily for email and her internet service and speeds meet her needs. But she says improved speeds may open her eyes to opportunities she did not even know existed.
The project will pass about 500 houses.
Broadband packages will start at about $39.95 a month. Speeds will run from 3 Mbps to 1 Gbps for both uploads and downloads.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said residents do not have to pay for the infrastructure, but would be responsible for up-front installation and monthly fees.
The total cost of the project is $650,000, with a grant of about $300,000 from the Office of Regulatory Services and a match from the county. The match will come out of the county's economic development fund within the county's general fund.
Some Orangeburg County residents who live within a few hundred feet of the current project have expressed a desire to enter into a private public partnership between the county and homeowners to help extend the broadband infrastructure.
The project is part of the county's larger efforts to expand broadband over the years.
The county has already placed broadband into critical facilities such as the hospital, fire stations and county buildings, making them “hot spots” that help neighboring communities tap into broadband.
Broadband has also been taken to areas surrounding Rowesville, Cattle Creek, Canaan, Branchville, Bowman and Duncan Chapel.
The county also has money set aside in the fourth round of the capital projects sales tax to put broadband in place.
Young said, "Fiber runs are extremely expensive.” Any decisions to extend fiber optic lines would be up to Orangeburg County Council members because “district money is involved.”
A study by the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, the South Carolina Hospital Association and Palmetto Care Connections show where gaps in broadband service continue to exist.
According to the map, gaps remain in locations such as Canaan, Four Holes, Eutawville, North, Norway and Holly Hill.
The data indicate 38.6% of Orangeburg County residents do not have the minimum recommended internet speed as of 2019.