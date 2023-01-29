PROGRESS/MAY 2022: Residential development boom comes to east

A new residential development is planned for the Vance area.

Fort Mill-based BRD Land & Investment LP is planning to build a 223-acre residential development on Old Number Six Highway in Vance.

The property is near Westberry Drive or about 1 mile west of Vance and about 2 miles east of Santee.

Orangeburg County Council gave approval in May to rezone the property to residential general to establish a residential development. The property has been zoned forest agriculture.

The residential development was one of many residential building plans in the eastern end of the county.

At least four planned residential developments have been announced in and around the Holly Hill area since July 2021.

There are plans to develop 130 homes on about 162 acres on Old State Road.

There are also plans to build between 50 and 100 detached, single-family homes on Bunch Ford Road behind the Regional Medical Center’s primary care practice and across the street from Holly Hill Academy.

Another proposed development would cover 65 acres near Bunch Ford Road and Academy Lane.

Finally, a 300-home development is planned just outside the city limits of Holly Hill along Gum Street.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said "growth is inevitable" in Orangeburg County, and particularly in the eastern end of the county.

He noted Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties are seeing growth and expectations are that it will come further inland into Orangeburg County.

"It is just a matter of time," Wright said. "People are looking for a place to invest money and are getting a heads-up on what the future will be. A lot of people are moving down this way."

Wright noted that with economic development via companies such as Honda, Mercedes and Volvo, people are looking for places to stay.

"They are buying land before it gets way out of hand," Wright said. "This is long term. It will not happen overnight, but is something maybe we will see in four to five years."

Holly Hill Mayor Billy Chavis said the interest in the Holly Hill area is simple: "Everyone has seen that Charleston is full."

"It is an exciting time in Holly Hill," Chavis said.

Chavis said developers have been looking at the town for the past three years and the city has been more than willing to work with each and every one. Currently, he said there are six developers with plans to build residential subdivisions.

He said the challenge to meet the residential growth will be infrastructure, namely water and sewer.