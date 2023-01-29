PROGRESS/MAY 2022: Hospital opens RMC Primary Care-Bowman

Bowman community leaders and Regional Medical Center officials came out in May to witness the ribbon-cutting for the 2,000-square-foot RMC Primary Care-Bowman.

The clinic is located at 106 Causeway Court.

RMC Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Lisa Etheridge will serve as the provider for the clinic. Etheridge has been with RMC for the past four years. Dr. William O'Quinn will be the supervising physician for the office.

Etheridge will staff the facility along with a medical assistant.

“I am excited to be a part of it,” Etheridge said. “I am excited to be available in the community and be able to help people who can't necessarily get to Orangeburg and can't get the care they need. They can come see me versus going to the emergency room.”

For Etheridge, being able to staff the clinic is a dream come true.

“I have always been drawn to primary care,” she said. “This is where my heart has been ever since I became a nurse practitioner. This is what I wanted to do.”

The primary care service is the first presence for RMC in Bowman.

RMC upgraded the facility by painting it and putting in new flooring. The work was done by the hospital's engineering department.

The clinic includes three exam rooms initially with expectations that it will grow to include six exam rooms. The services provided will be primary care with basic work, Etheridge said.

“Our goal is to see patients from 2-years-old through their lifespan,” Etheridge said.

Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett said, “Welcome to Bowman.”

RMC’s presence, “will truly be an asset for our people,” she said.

Rhett thanked Dr. Price for over 35 years of service in the community.

Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, said “When Dr. Price decided to close shop, I was concerned about the seniors in this community because they relied on Dr. Price and this facility.

“I am ecstatic about rural health care in this area and the cooperation between the Regional Medical Center and the town of Bowman to open up this office and to give the residents of Bowman affordable and convenient health care. I think we will get that here. I truly believe this is going to be an asset.”

RMC President and CEO David Southerland said, “It is really great day for us to open this clinic to serve the community in Bowman. We are doing God's work in providing health care to the community.”