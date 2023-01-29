PROGRESS/MAY 2022: County opens Lake Edisto Park

Orangeburg County's Lake Edisto Park officially opened May 26.

The park’s located on 32 acres at 1197 Lake Edisto Drive. It was developed using $1.9 million from the countywide, 1% capital projects sales tax. The S.C. legislature also provided funds.

In addition to a boardwalk over a swamp, the site features walking trails, a dog park, a canoe park, a campsite, a kayak launch, offices for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, fitness stations and a community building.

At a brief grand opening ceremony, Orangeburg County Council member Deloris Frazier told the crowd she was blessed to be able to help carry out the project, which started as a vision of the late council member Clyde Livingston.

She praised the teamwork of state, county and city officials.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, described the park as “a place where our families can gather and have recreation.”

Hutto noted that he and his dog, Bosco, visit the park many afternoons during the week.

“You know, Orangeburg wouldn’t be Orangeburg if it weren’t for the Edisto River,” he said. “I mean, we are here because of the Edisto River.”

He praised the park’s features, particularly the boardwalk, which gives visitors direct access to the longest free-flowing blackwater river in North America.

“Let me tell you, I know it gets hot these days, but once you get about 20 yards into that boardwalk, it cools right off,” he said.

“Doesn’t it look fantastic?” he said, looking across the park.

“The only problem I’ve seen so far: There’s not enough cars in the parking lot,” he said.