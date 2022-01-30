PROGRESS MAY 2021: S.C. State advances construction projects

Campus improvements took shape this summer at South Carolina State University with renovations to three of the university’s oldest facilities and a new Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument.

The former home of S.C. State's engineering labs, Lewis Laboratory has been remodeled to house the university’s Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology.

The project included the creation of classroom, meeting, library, computer lab, student lounge and clinical spaces, as well as upgrades to the 13,000-square-foot building’s HVAC and life safety systems.

Wilkinson Hall

Constructed in 1938, historic Wilkinson Hall is an S.C. State landmark. Renovation and stabilization began on the 16,000-square-foot building.

Ken Davis, S.C. State’s director of facilities management/planning and construction, said the work includes:

Masonry repairs and repointing.

Concrete/precast repairs and modifications.

Complete sealant replacement.

Select waterproofing.

Repair and modifications to the built-in gutter system on the steep sloped roof.

Sojourner Truth Hall

At more than 131,000 square feet, Sojourner Truth Hall is S.C. State’s tallest and largest building. The university replaced the residence hall’s chiller, providing more efficiency.

The project included the removal of an existing water-cooled centrifugal chiller and cooling tower and the installation of a new outdoor packaged 200-ton, air-cooled chiller. This also includes new electrical service for the chiller and associated equipment, as well a new chilled water pump package.

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument

A Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument was being built.

The monument is a tribute to the three young men killed in the event that has come to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre.

On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.

The project included bronze busts depicting Smith, Hammond and Middleton. The busts were mounted at the existing memorial site in a semicircular monument designed by architect Bob Probst and built by AOS Specialties Contractors.

The busts were sculpted by internationally known artist, Dr. Tolupe Filani, chair of S.C. State’s visual and performing arts department. They were bronzed in fall 2019 and unveiled at the Orangeburg Massacre’s 52nd anniversary commemoration, during which Filani also received the Smith Hammond Middleton Social Justice Award for his contribution to honor the legacy of Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton.

The monument is scheduled to be unveiled in February 2022 during the 54th anniversary commemoration.

South Carolina State University’s Sojourner Truth Hall improvements are being funded through the state’s Master Lease program, not Title III as originally reported. We apologize for the error.

