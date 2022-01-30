PROGRESS MAY 2021 OCtech honors Tourvilles with naming of building

Frank and Pearl Tourville's generosity and philanthropy are well known throughout the Orangeburg area and beyond.

In May, yet another honor was bestowed on the couple.

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commission voted unanimously to name the college’s new, $12.5 million nursing building the Frank and Pearl Tourville Nursing Building.

The naming came about month and a half after Frank Tourville's passing at the age of 87.

“My family and I are honored by this recognition,” Pearl Tourville said. “Frank would have been proud as well knowing that the Tourville name will be associated with an exceptional facility designed to educate the next generation of nursing students whose work will ultimately help those in need and save lives.”

The ribbon was cut on the 30,000-square-foot nursing building in March 2020.

The building features a larger, tiered lecture hall; computer lab and study rooms. It has a 30-station skills practice lab, simulation labs with the latest technology and faculty offices.

The labs help students gain the necessary skills to prepare them for a real-world clinical setting. Office space also provides students with areas to meet with advisers and instructors.

“The Tourville family has had a tremendous impact on the Orangeburg community and OCtech for many years,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “It was important to me that the new nursing building be named in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Tourville because it represents a lasting legacy of their commitment to helping the college achieve its mission.”

The Student Life and Community Center learning lab also carries the Tourville name.

At the time it was named, Frank Tourville stressed the importance of supporting the college.

“I visited the campus and saw firsthand what OCtech is doing, not only for individual students, but also for industry,” he said. “Whether a student wishes to earn a degree or a company needs training for its employees, OCtech can develop a program to meet their needs.”

The Tourville family has given to a number of other institutions over the years, including the Regional Medical Center, Claflin University, South Carolina State University and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

In February 2020, MUSC's Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion opened.

Frank Tourville founded Zeus Industrial Products, which is now a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced polymer solutions. Zeus' products are used in the medical, aerospace, automotive and energy sectors.

The company employs over 1,800 people worldwide (1,200 in South Carolina alone) with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston and Orangeburg; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China and Letterkenny, Ireland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.