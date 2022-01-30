PROGRESS MARCH 2021: INDEVCO Plastics building facility

INDEVCO Plastics is constructing a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility in Orangeburg.

“This project is off to a great start with an impressive team, and we’re confident this will be a swift and successful endeavor we’ll all be proud to witness,” said Lindsay Sewell, principal at Brookwood Capital Partners, which is developing the project.

INDEVCO, a world leader in packaging products, announced a $22 million investment and the creation of 50 new jobs in March.

The company will be located at 715 Prosperity Drive within the Orangeburg County Industrial Park.

INDEVCO Plastics produces a range of recyclable plastic film and bags.

The 100,000-square-foot, pre-engineered metal building will house manufacturing, storage, office and lab space for the flexible packaging company.

“We’re looking forward to establishing a presence in the Southeast, and Frampton Construction has been a reliable partner in that venture. We’re set for an on-time opening and excited to make our entry into Orangeburg and the larger S.C. community,” said Robert Laird, president at INDEVCO Plastics.

The facility includes a 20,000-square-foot penthouse area with 63-foot-high ceilings designed to accommodate large manufacturing machinery.

The remaining 80,000-square-feet has a 30-foot clear height.

Rail access enables efficient transportation of plastic resin to the facility, which is then manufactured into flexible packaging and distributed throughout North America for a range of industries.

Keaton Green, vice president of Frampton Construction, said, “To have the chance to build a new facility for a multi-national company like INDEVCO, known not just for plastics, but for recyclable materials that make for a more sustainable world, is an honor for all of us at Frampton Construction.”

Carlisle Associates completed the design for the building and Hoyt + Berenyi provided civil engineering services. Construction is expected to conclude in the fall of 2021.

