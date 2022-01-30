PROGRESS MARCH 2021: Hospital’s robot to help with surgeries

The Regional Medical Center expanded its technology to include the da Vinci Xi robotic system, which officials say offers the “most advanced form of minimally-invasive surgery available.”

Dr. Bruce Williams, an RMC gynecologist, performed the hospital’s first surgery using the robotic system.

“I anticipate that when patients find out about the benefits of using robotic-assisted technology, they will be eager to schedule procedures they have been delaying such as hysterectomies, which have a much longer recovery time and are more painful without using the da Vinci,” Williams said.

Similar to the Mako robotic-assisted technology used by RMC orthopedic surgeons for knee and hip replacements, the da Vinci robotic-assisted technology is an alternative to both “open” surgery and conventional minimally invasive laparoscopy.

“The da Vinci is the most advanced form of minimally-invasive surgery available. Its technology is incredibly precise and allows our accomplished physicians to perform surgery on some of the most difficult cases,” said Kirk Wilson, interim CEO and president.

In traditional “open” surgery, surgeons make large incisions in skin and muscle so they can see into and work on the area of concern.

In laparoscopic surgery, physicians use special, long-handled tools to perform procedures while viewing magnified images from the laparoscopic camera on a video screen.

With the da Vinci technology, the surgeon has a close-up, three-dimensional view of the patient’s anatomy with a camera that has 10 times the magnification of a standard laparoscopic camera.

In addition, the physician controls the surgical instruments from a console. These instruments are “wristed,” which means they move like a human hand, but they have a far greater range of motion.

“Together, these technological advancements provide our surgeons with far greater precision, dexterity and control,” Wilson said.

This advanced technology offers several potential benefits to patients, including a shorter hospital stay, less blood loss, fewer complications, a faster recovery and smaller incisions associated with minimal scarring, according to the hospital.

This new technology can used by RMC physicians for a wide variety of general surgery, urologic surgery and gynecology procedures such as hernia repair, hysterectomies, ovarian cyst removal and removal of some benign and malignant tumors.

