PROGRESS MARCH 2020: Restaurants adapt amid virus

The coronavirus pandemic required local restaurants to implement creative means to continue to serve customers safely.

The Chestnut Grill in Orangeburg was one such restaurant.

The key to survival has been the ability to adapt.

“We have made many changes to the entire operation,” said Margi and Warren Albergotti. “We added the outdoor patio dining, and rearranged the inside seating to allow us to be able to seat all of the tables and still maintain distance between the customers.”

Hours of operation have also changed, with the restaurant being closed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitation and cleaning purposes.

“The restaurant now offers delivery through OnPoint Delivery service and are in the process of upgrading our POS system to allow for touchless payments,” the couple said.

“On March 18, the restaurant was forced to transition to 100% take-out with the result that many of the restaurant's 50 employees who were responsible for the dine-in customers were let go."

The restaurant's takeout business had steadily increased over the years as the traditional lunch hour has all but disappeared.