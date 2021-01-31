PROGRESS MARCH 2020: OCtech opens new nursing building

There are over 200 nursing students at the college and about a dozen instructors.

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin recalled when he was interviewed for his position back in 2011. One of his priorities was bringing a new nursing building to the campus -- a building that would better reflect the quality of the nursing students that go through the program.

"We really wanted a 21st-century facility," Tobin said. "We wanted the interior aspect of this building to be one in which to prepare our students for what the world of work will look like."

"We have a skills-based, technology-based program that is hands-on and our faculty spends a lot of time with our students getting them ready," he said. "In order for us to continue to produce more and enroll more and to attract people to this institution and this program, our faculty needed the space."

As an aside, Tobin said he still would like to build one more building before he retires. He did not specify what building he had in mind.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said, "You should appreciate the fact that we have a real jewel here at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.