PROGRESS MARCH 2020: New mission for once-famous Orangeburg restaurant

Tyrone Dash was only 4 years old when the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court decision came down forcing the desegregation of public schools.

It was a decision he would quickly learn more about from his father, the Rev. Jack Dash, who made it a point to be active in the civil rights movement as it played out in the Orangeburg area.

"My father was always committed to improving the conditions in the community for everybody," Dash recalled. "Every weekend I was out walking the picket lines in the rain, cold weather, hot weather, it didn't matter."

At the age of 14, Dash's protests and calls for justice resulted in being jailed for as long as a week at one time at Orangeburg's Pink Palace. It was not unusual for him to be in jail with his entire family at the same time.

What seems so simple today was more complicated for the teenager back in the tension-filled 1960s.

"I remember seeing the little white kids eating a big juicy hot dog and I wanted one but could not get one at that time," he said.

One dining establishment where he was not welcome was Berry's on the Hill.