PROGRESS/JUNE 2022: Retiring Owens cuts ribbon on new center

Mentor. Man of distinction. Legend.

Those accolades and many others were showered upon retiring Orangeburg County Councilman Willie B. Owens Sr. during a June ceremony.

Family, friends and community leaders gathered to honor the man who has represented District 7 over the past 15 years.

They also gathered to cut the ribbon on the 5,000-square-foot Whittaker Community Center at 2020 Whittaker Street, which was made possible by Owens’ vision and efforts.

“I want to thank everybody who has worked with me down through the years that made this community center possible,” Owens said. “This community center will provide a place where the community can have community meetings.”

“The community center should be a prominent part of the community,” Owens continued. “It should be able to serve its people and be able to provide the kind of activities that make our community grow not just here in Orangeburg but in other areas of our city and county.”

Prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Orangeburg County Council unanimously passed a resolution honoring Owens for his service.

Owens announced earlier this year that he would resign from council for health reasons on June 30 and not seek re-election. Owens would end up passing away August 6.

The community center includes a community room, meeting room, offices and kitchenette.

The center was built two years ago by Orangeburg-based Paragon Builders, but its opening was delayed in an effort to protect seniors from COVID.

The Whittaker Community Center cost $631,210 to build, and was funded in the third and fourth rounds of Orangeburg County’s 1 percent capital projects sales tax.

Owens' wife, Arminta, recalled when her husband was younger how he visited the Sprinkle Avenue and Jamison communities to see their community centers and wants to invite members of those communities to also visit the Whittaker center.

"He worked on it day and night," Arminta said.

Owens continues to wake up and talks about those days, she said.

“This is a real historical occasion,” Concerned Citizens of the Whittaker Heights Community President Andrew Johnson said.

In addition to praising Owens and Orangeburg County Council for their work, Johnson also praised former state senator John Matthews, former state representative Harry Ott and former Orangeburg County Council chairman John Rickenbacker.

“This goes back for decades and we are here today for all the hard work they have done,” he said.

Johnson said there has been progress in the community with about half the community having access to public sewer, security lighting and road resurfacing, all thanks to Owens’ efforts. Owens also helped distribute food to those in need during the pandemic.

“Councilman Owens, we really, truly appreciate you,” Johnson said. “He has been on the road doing things. When you have an advocate on county council who is going to work for you and work with you toward accomplishing these kind of goals, hey, your work is not too difficult.”

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell recognized Owens for his vision for the community center and for his service to the county.

“We know in our heart this is going to be beneficial to the community,” Ravenell said. “We pray the community will use it to the fullest of what its intent is for.”

Then Orangeburg County Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith said when she first ran for office 27 years ago, Owens was one of the first people she called. She noted his work in civil rights.

“He was very active in voter registration and school segregation and everything else that has to do with the betterment of Orangeburg County,” she said.

“He is indeed a friend,” Cooper-Smith said, noting Owens helped to drive her around due to her fear of driving. “He never said no. Never. He was always there on time.”

“I know Whittaker will use this center,” Cooper-Smith said. “This facility will not be in vain.

“Willie, you went through a lot of sweat and tears to get this done but thank God it came to fruition. I know the people will enjoy it.”

Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said, "I think he has done a lot to help shape the way council moves forward.

“He was very outspoken person and he said what he felt about things. I respect him because of that. He was a person of his word and if he said something, you could put your hat on it.”

“I think he did a lot for his district and the county as a whole,” Wright said. “He helped move the county forward on race relations and economic development.”