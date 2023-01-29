PROGRESS/JUNE 2022: Old U.S. 301 span to open to pedestrians

SANTEE – The S.C. Department of Transportation announced June 1 it would begin work on the old U.S. Highway 301 bridge, turning it into a spot pedestrians and bicyclists can once again enjoy.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said, “For people who enjoy exercise and getting outside in the area, it will be a wonderful thing,” he said.

Inspectors determined the 1.85-mile bridge over Lake Marion had a lot of cracks in the concrete and the substructure. The bridge's beams were also deteriorated, requiring steel saddles as a temporary repair.

The current rails of the bridge also do not meet the national standards required for a pedestrian bridge.

Through the middle of January 2023, SCDOT reports the contractor completed railing repairs and rail painting and repairs of cracks or flaking of the pavement.

Repairs are also complete on the main bridge, and vegetation removal along the causeway is completed.

The contractor is on track to complete all remaining work and re-open the bridge by the contract's completion date of May 31, 2023.

The work is made possible by a special $1.6 million line item in the 2021-22 state budget.

The bridge was built in 1946 and closed to vehicles in 1987.

It was open to foot and bicycle traffic until it was officially closed in 2017 ahead of the total eclipse. Officials worried that too many visitors would come to the bridge at once to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

The closure created a gap for hikers along the Palmetto Trail, which runs from the mountains to the coast.

Hutto said it also shut down a spot where residents can view 40 miles in any direction. A person standing on the bridge can see both Richland County and Berkeley County, he said.

Hutto said he’d ultimately like to see the path extended to Santee State Park. A visitor’s center is possible on the Clarendon County side of the bridge.

“I hope when we get it open, we’ll have a lot of people out there enjoying it,” he said.

Once the work is completed, the bridge will only be open only to pedestrians and bicyclists. No motorized vehicles will be allowed on the bridge.