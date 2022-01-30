PROGRESS JUNE 2021 Santee opens new police office, council chamber

Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano remembers when the town’s police department was confined to two rooms at the Santee Fire District office.

“It was a bit cramped,” he said.

“But we graduated to a bigger building that we shared with the Department of Motor Vehicles and library. Now we’ve graduated thanks to council, the mayor and the grace of God,” he said.

Town, county and state leaders officially commemorated the opening of a new building that houses the Santee Police Department and council chamber during a June ceremony.

The building also includes space for a courtroom, conference room and offices.

It is located at 192 Municipal Way in the Santee Town Hall campus, just off of Bass Drive.

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnnie Ravenell said, “It’s a blessing to be here. It’s a great day.”

“I can reflect back to the time when Santee was just a crossroads and had one or two stores,” he said.

“I used to work at a convenience store and it opened up at four o’clock in the morning and I had to walk to work. And no lights, no street lights, no nothing and look at where we’re at today. It’s a blessing all in one,” he said.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said, “It’s a great day in Orangeburg County and it’s an even greater day in Santee.”

She congratulated the town on the new facility and because, “several years ago, y’all decided the penny tax was worth investing in and voting for.”

Cobb-Hunter referred to Orangeburg County’s 1% capital projects sales tax, which pays for building projects throughout the county.

Grants also provided funding for the facility.

Barry Byrd Architecture in Knoxville, Tennessee, designed the building and Solid Structures LLC, of West Columbia, served as the general contractor.

Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard thanked everyone for their support and noted a time capsule will be installed in a wall of the facility.

“I’m grateful to be a part of this history in this moment in the town of Santee,” Santee Mayor Pro Tem Gregory King said.

“Seeing this portion of the vision for Santee come to fruition, it’s an honor and privilege,” he said.

King said, “It’s certainly been a long time coming, but God knows all things.

“This is just the beginning of the things that are going to happen in Santee.”

