PROGRESS JUNE 2020: DPU building operations center

Construction got underway on the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities’ new $15 million operations center in June.

The 63,475-square-foot center includes two buildings located on a 24-acre site at 350 Sprinkle Ave.

"The one we are using now has been in operation since 1968 when DPU was about 30% of the size it is now," DPU spokesman Randy Etters said in June. "We have certainly outgrown it. That one is no longer feasible."

The first new building will be a 36,000-square-foot crew facility and the second a 27,475-square-foot metal building for parking and storage.

As 2021 arrived, the facility was substantially complete with some parking lot work and interior work remaining to be done.

The operations center will house all DPU field staff such as linemen, natural gas crews, water crews and wastewater crews.

"Each division’s outside crews have crew quarters that allow them to get their day started with daily briefings," Etters said. "Each one has room to gather in and lockers and restroom facilities."

The new operations center will be at the site of the current operations center.