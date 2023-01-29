PROGRESS JULY 2022: Downtown work progresses in Bamberg

Work on City of Bamberg’s master plan for downtown revitalization, including the development of a walking park with green space and small stage for community events, was in full swing this summer.

The first phase included the creation of a veterans park on a vacant space on Main Highway that had been the site of blighted buildings that were destroyed in a massive fire in March 2019.

Bamberg County and the City of Bamberg coordinated the removal of the buildings, and the county obtained ownership of the site to provide for the property’s rehabilitation and use.

The first phase of the project would be funded with the help of an approximately $55,000 grant from the state Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department’s Park and Recreation Development Fund. The first phase included the installation of drainage and connection to the city’s water system.

County Administrator Joey Preston said the county has also been working with its legislative delegation members, state Sen. Brad Hutto and state Rep. Justin Bamberg, on the downtown revitalization project.

“What I’m excited about is the partnerships with everybody that is involved with trying to get something going in the county seat. You got to have the support of the city, and the mayor’s been real supportive,” he said.

The city had also purchased two buildings across the street from the park with the intention to restore into a tourist destination.

Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said, “The streetscape downtown will probably be the last phase with putting some parking back on the street. We’ll have to work with the highway department on that, but we need to finish some of these other things before we get to that.”

There was $150,000 set aside for a welcome center and tourism building in Bamberg as one of the projects included under a capital projects sales tax referendum approved by Bamberg County voters in November 2018.

The mayor said additional grant funds and new investors are being sought to continue the downtown project in phases.

Preston said, “When it’s over with on the park side of it, what you’re going to see is something that’s as neat and attractive as what’s around the courthouse annex.

“It’s kind of the first phase of trying to improve the area to make it more attractive so that hopefully we can get some downtown businesses to invest there in addition to what we already have there. There’s a little bit going on down there now, but this is certainly going to have some curb appeal which will help it,” he said.

Preston said the stage on the backside of the veterans park will be a place where the city and county can have “concerts, outdoor events and gatherings.”

Bamberg County and the City of Bamberg have partnered to create the downtown revitalization plan for which the Lower Savannah Council of Governments was able to secure the services of North Charleston-based Stantec Consulting Services.

“What we’re doing is part of that master plan,” Preston said, noting the county has applied for another grant to extend the walking trail from the County Veterans Memorial site further down the railroad berm.

“We’re trying to tie the downtown back over into the Richard Ness Sports Complex. It’s a trails grant that’s administered through PRT. It’s a grant to extend the Veterans Memorial trail further down the street. There’s a little street down there called Veterans Street that’s a cut-through that takes you back over to the Ness Complex,” the administrator said.

The administrator said enhanced parking, renewal of the local theater, a museum and a market are all part of the larger vision for downtown.

Stantec also assisted the city and county on a recreation master plan, which is also included as part of the downtown revitalization program. The plan is to include upgrades to the basketball courts, several baseball fields with seating and concession area, multi-use sports fields and walking trails.