PROGRESS/JULY 2022: 156 homes to be built near O-W

Plans for a residential development on Bruin Parkway across from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s ball fields received needed approval in July to move forward.

The development, named the Park at Wilkinson, will include 156 single-family homes on 60 acres.

Orangeburg County Council gave initial approval to the mixed-use development in July and final approval in September. The property was rezoned from residential general to a planned use development district to allow it to move forward.

The entire tract is 121 acres. The property is not included in a flood zone.

The developer is Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC. Co-owner Andrew Silver said the project was slowed due to the pandemic but is moving forward.

The development will include single-family detached homes ranging from 1,700 square feet to 2,500 square feet. The home price range will be from $180,000 to $350,000.

Home styles will also include townhomes and freedom homes that are geared toward an active adult community.

The residential development will have green space, including a children's play area.

M&P Land will also be partnering with Orangeburg County in the upgrade of the Bruin Parkway corridor, which includes landscaping, fencing improvements and additions.

The project is entirely privately funded.