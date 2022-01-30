PROGRESS JULY 2021: Mattress manufacturer makes Orangeburg its flagship U.S. plant

A Turkish-based company plans to invest about $4.3 million and create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County over the next five years.

BRN Sleep Products -- a supplier of online mattresses, box spring beds, covers and ready-made brands -- is looking to invest about $700,000 in land and building and $3.64 million in machinery and equipment.

Orangeburg is the company's flagship manufacturing plant in the United States.

“As the industry leader in innovative bedding solutions, we are beyond excited for the opportunity to invest in both South Carolina and the United States," BRN Sleep Products Owner Berna Gözbaşı said in a July press release. "We look forward to growing with Orangeburg and the surrounding communities.”

The company will locate at 3771 Cameron Road (U.S. Highway 33) near Exit 149. It is housed in the former Utica Tool building.

"We have chosen this area for all it has to offer and believe that together we will do great things in helping the surrounding communities grow and prosper," BRN USA Sleep Products General Manager Fikret Kamer said. "Added value will come by way of the many new employment opportunities we will be offering.

"While we strive to always provide the highest quality standard of environmentally sustainable products for all of our customers, we also strive to create a hygienic, safe and respectful quality work environment for all of our employees.”

The company will initially utilize about 100,000 square feet of the 200,000-square-foot building, according to project manager Jason "Jay" Crayne.

The plant will manufacture a new product line, which will help to increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

Crayne said BRN is leasing the property and is currently readying the building for mattress production, including the installation of a new sprinkler system.

A facelift has also been done both inside and outside to prepare it for mattress production, Crayne said.

"We are planning to invest a lot of resources and assets into this location," Crayne said.

Preproduction at the plant will start in August and the company will ramp up production as time passes.

Currently, BRN has 10 employees.

“It’s another win for Orangeburg County with the announcement of BRN Sleep Products selecting Orangeburg County as their newest manufacturing location," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said. "With capital investment to exceed $4.3 million and more than 300 new jobs for our citizens, we are grateful of the impact BRN will have on our community. Welcome, BRN. We look forward to watching you succeed in your new home."

Founded in Turkey in 2006, BRN Sleep Products specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases, as well as marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.

The company’s brands include BRN, BRN Kids, Seven, Royal Coil, Sleep Plus, Bern Sleep Products and Kiez Mattress.

Crayne said Orangeburg's proximity to the Port of Charleston as well as Charlotte, N.C., and Columbia made it an attractive site.

Crayne said the company looked at a number of locations, but Orangeburg had all it wanted.

"This facility had really good bones," he said.

Crayne also praised the leaders and people of Orangeburg for making the company feel welcome.

"It is almost as if the Orangeburg community has gotten together and said we will make this place a special place," Crayne said. "The support of the town has been excellent. They have helped us with literally everything we requested and asked for. The people there have been very pleasant and helpful."

