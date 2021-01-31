PROGRESS JULY 2020: RMC unveils Express Care

The Regional Medical Center showed off its new RMC Express Care facility in July.

The center provides faster access to care for minor, non-life threatening injuries and illnesses.

“We are excited to offer this new care option to the Orangeburg and Calhoun communities,” then-RMC President and CEO Charles E. Williams said during the July ceremony.“RMC Express Care will contribute to lower wait times in our main emergency department as well as provide faster care to our patients and families seeking minor treatment.”

The 5,130-square-foot facility is located behind the Dialysis Access Institute on campus.

It features nine private treatment rooms, two triage rooms, diagnostic imaging services and laboratory services.

The center treats conditions such as colds, flu, minor lacerations, sprains and infections.

Williams gave a shout out to RMC Vice President of Operations Matt Hinkle and RMC Chief Operating Officer Nicole Hendricks for spearheading the project.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to see the opening of this Express Center," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said during the ribbon-cutting.