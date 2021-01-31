PROGRESS JULY 2020: New $13.8M veterans outpatient clinic being built in Orangeburg

Heavy equipment started moving dirt in July at the Magnolia Village property on North Road in preparation for the construction of a $13.8 million, 22,934-square-foot veterans outpatient clinic.
The privately funded clinic is located at 151 Magnolia Village Parkway on 5.3 acres.
The clinic will provide primary care, lab and mental health services and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a potential for Saturday clinic hours. It will employ about 100 people.
The targeted completion for the building will be the summer or fall of 2021.
"Over the past seven years, the Columbia VA has recognized the need to expand services in the Orangeburg area," Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System Public Affairs Officer Dillon McConnell said. "As our veteran population grows, we have expanded our clinical care services to meet rising demand."
"This community-based outpatient clinic will allow the Columbia VA to continue to meet the needs of its veterans by providing excellent care in state-of-the-art facilities with cutting-edge technology," McConnell said. "The new clinic is crucial for the Orangeburg veteran community, and surrounding areas, since it is the midway point between the Columbia and Charleston VAs."
The new clinic will replace the existing one currently located at the Village Park off St. Matthews Road. The current facility serves more than 3,400 enrolled veterans, according to the Columbia VA.
"This patient population is projected to increase over the next few years to more than 4,000," McConnell said. "The new clinic will be able to accommodate for any increase as the Orangeburg clinic continues to provide and expand services for veterans in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester, Bamberg, Barnwell and Allendale counties."
The Magnolia Village clinic will also have more room to park, with about 144 parking spaces, including four spaces for motorcycle parking.
The clinic will include exam rooms, telehealth exam rooms and consultative rooms. A laboratory will also be available for blood draws.
The clinic will be owned by Orangeburg Investors LLC and will be leased to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for a period of 20 years.
The clinic will be the first tenant of the Magnolia Village property.
Orangeburg's Century 21 The Moore Group President Marion Moore joined with executive chairman of Orangeburg's CF Evans Construction, Johnny Evans, to develop the 62-acre property for restaurants, retail, entertainment and residential uses. The men created Fort Motte Partners LLC for the project.