PROGRESS JULY 2020: New $13.8M veterans outpatient clinic being built in Orangeburg

Heavy equipment started moving dirt in July at the Magnolia Village property on North Road in preparation for the construction of a $13.8 million, 22,934-square-foot veterans outpatient clinic.

The privately funded clinic is located at 151 Magnolia Village Parkway on 5.3 acres.

The clinic will provide primary care, lab and mental health services and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a potential for Saturday clinic hours. It will employ about 100 people.

The targeted completion for the building will be the summer or fall of 2021.

"Over the past seven years, the Columbia VA has recognized the need to expand services in the Orangeburg area," Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System Public Affairs Officer Dillon McConnell said. "As our veteran population grows, we have expanded our clinical care services to meet rising demand."

"This community-based outpatient clinic will allow the Columbia VA to continue to meet the needs of its veterans by providing excellent care in state-of-the-art facilities with cutting-edge technology," McConnell said. "The new clinic is crucial for the Orangeburg veteran community, and surrounding areas, since it is the midway point between the Columbia and Charleston VAs."