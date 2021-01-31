PROGRESS JULY 2020: $8 million hotel opens in Orangeburg

A newly constructed hotel officially opened in Orangeburg.

The $8 million, 84-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott began serving guests in July.

“We are proud to bring SpringHill Suites, a modern, luxury, all-suite Marriott hotel brand, to the beautiful community of Orangeburg," Navya Hotels Group President Rasiklal Patel said.

"Orangeburg needs an elite hotel brand like SpringHill Suites because it is a city that has so much potential and such a bright future in terms of development and growth,” Patel said.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott features suites, complimentary hot breakfast, full bar, pool and outdoor patio with fire pit.

The hotel will create 15 full-time jobs.

The project broke ground during the first quarter of 2018 and was completed in June.

"As our communities grow, and new business comes to our area, the need for extended-stay lodging is apparent and SpringHill is the perfect addition to The Orangeburg Gateway," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said, "It will definitely be an asset for our visitors, including those coming to attend our many college and city functions.”