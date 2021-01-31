PROGRESS JULY 2020: 1890 Research & Extension Program opens new center

"Today is a celebration," Whitesides said, noting the center has the potential to impact the success of not just small farm entrepreneurs, but the community at large.

"This facility means a lot, especially to this local community. We have six classrooms that are state of the art. It's already built for the times that we're in right now, with full internet capability, video conferencing capability and all those kinds of things," the executive director said.

"We can deliver traditional and virtual classroom programs from here. We have a computer lab in here for training, we have a conference room. So all these facilities are for community use," he said, noting that the building also comes equipped with a kitchen.

"We can show people how to cook and eat more healthy. You think about agriculture, we can bring farmers in and show them the analytics to the actual things that they do, infuse technology into what they actually do," Whitesides said,

He added, "When you think about community and economic development, our small business owners can come up and our faculty members right across campus can come right here and talk about finance. Facilities like this will give us the opportunity to expand our programs with (amenities)that the community can use."