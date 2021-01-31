 Skip to main content
PROGRESS JULY 2020: 1890 Research & Extension Program opens new center
PROGRESS JULY 2020: 1890 Research & Extension Program opens new center

1890 Ribbon Cutting

Helping to cut the ribbon on South Carolina State University's on-campus 1890 Research and Extension Community Center are, from left, Dr. Louis Whitesides, executive director of 1890 Research & Extension, S.C. State President James Clark, and Delbert Foster, associate administrator of 1890 Research & Extension.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

South Carolina State University's 1890 Research & Extension Program is poised to continue its long-standing public service mission with the opening of a new community center.

A ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony was held July 10 at the site of the new two-story, 14,000-square-foot center at 810 Goff Ave.

"This building is a vision that's being realized," S.C. State President James Clark said.

Clark said the 1890 Research & Extension Program has grown and evolved and now has a building where it can expand its ability to provide public service programs and activities.

"This is only the first of many new projects," the president said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture 1890 Facilities Grant Program awarded $3.3 million for the construction and completion of the building.

Administrative offices, computer lab, leadership conference room, and six classrooms, each with a 65-inch monitor with advanced presentation capabilities, are among its amenities.

Dr. Louis Whites, executive director of the 1890 Research and Extension Program, said the building will allow it to continue its goals to produce cutting-edge research to help improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities.

"Today is a celebration," Whitesides said, noting the center has the potential to impact the success of not just small farm entrepreneurs, but the community at large.

"This facility means a lot, especially to this local community. We have six classrooms that are state of the art. It's already built for the times that we're in right now, with full internet capability, video conferencing capability and all those kinds of things," the executive director said.

"We can deliver traditional and virtual classroom programs from here. We have a computer lab in here for training, we have a conference room. So all these facilities are for community use," he said, noting that the building also comes equipped with a kitchen.

"We can show people how to cook and eat more healthy. You think about agriculture, we can bring farmers in and show them the analytics to the actual things that they do, infuse technology into what they actually do," Whitesides said,

He added, "When you think about community and economic development, our small business owners can come up and our faculty members right across campus can come right here and talk about finance. Facilities like this will give us the opportunity to expand our programs with (amenities)that the community can use."

The building will also be used for community outreach and special programs to reach youth. It will house administrative and programmatic offices and classrooms for lifelong learning, non-credit and informal community classes.

Some programs offered will include small farm; family life and nutrition, and 4-H and youth development.

The university is building a similar facility in Charleston.

