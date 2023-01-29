PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Harbor Freight announces store; Orangeburg location opens in March

A tool and equipment retailer is coming to Orangeburg.

Harbor Freight Tools announced in January 2023 that it is planning to open in the 15,000-square-foot former Maxway in the Edisto Village Shopping Center in March 2023. Edisto Village is located at 389 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

“We’re excited about this new location because it will be much more convenient for our customers in the Orangeburg community,” Harbor Freight Tools Corporate Communications and Content Director Craig Hoffman said.

“Currently, they have to travel about 33 miles to our Columbia store or 40 miles to our Walterboro location,” he said

Harbor Freight has been looking at the Orangeburg area for a while now, Hoffman said.

"We always believe in waiting until we find a location that meets our needs and the needs of our customers: good visibility, easy access, ample parking and the right square footage," he said.

Hoffman said the size of the store is, “smaller than the so-called ‘big box’ stores in our category, and which we feel is a competitive advantage.

“Many of our customers are professional trades workers who want to stop in, find what they need and then head out quickly to their job site or workshop,” Hoffman said. “For other customers, this size makes it easier to browse and find our great deals.”

Hoffman said Orangeburg was also chosen due to the available workforce. The store will employ between 25 to 30 people.

Most of company's stores are open seven days a week, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to its website.

The store will stock tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.

Tennessee-based Simmons Construction is the general contractor tasked with preparing the building for Harbor Freight. Work began on the building Jan. 2.

It will be the first Harbor Freight Tools location in The T&D Region.

Hoffman said there are 28 Harbor Freight Tool locations in South Carolina, including the company's largest distribution center in Dillon.

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a mail-order company.

The company opened its first store in 1980.

Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,300 stores in about 48 states and employs about 25,000.

The business has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 20 best employers in retail for two years in a row, and one of the top employers for veterans for three years.

The company has also been named by Forbes as being among the best employers for women, and for diversity.