PROGRESS JANUARY 2022: Orangeburg council OKs plan to preserve, build new at RR Corner

Orangeburg City Council in January unanimously agreed to proceed with the redevelopment of Railroad Corner that would preserve the historic State Theater and facades of buildings at the corner while also adding new buildings in the future.

"We are turning the corner in terms of entering the last lap before we get shovels in the ground," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

The city's project consultant, the University of North Carolina Development Finance Imitative, presented three redevelopment scenarios of the corner and suggested the one council ended up approving.

The mixed preservation and new development scenario is the one most approved through public, city engagement and company analytics.

The redevelopment recommendation would cost a total of $18.2 million with an anticipated public investment of between $4.5 million and $5 million.

As part of its motion, council stated the project will need public funding to be successful.

Railroad Corner is bounded by Russell Street, Boulevard Street and Magnolia Street. The area is often touted by city officials as the gateway into the city; it has long been a focus of redevelopment efforts.

Over the past four years, the city has purchased about 12 properties and 1.5 acres on Railroad Corner to help lock down its plans for revitalization. The city is exploring additional acquisitions.

The scenario, publicly identified as Scenario B, is called a reuse and energize plan.

The plan would reallocate building facades or foundations or materials in new ways that aim to activate the site and give it a sense of nostalgia, maintain the sense of place and history, but provide the benefit of some new architecture.

The recommendation would add four-story, mixed-use development with ground-floor commercial and upper-story residential.

The recommendation sees the former State Theater building as a cultural space (potential museum), extends multifamily units along Treadwell Street and redevelops the former gas station into new commercial space, Turner said.

The plan would open up the site, creating walk-through opportunities with urban and plaza spaces combined with retail. The plan calls for additional parking on Treadwell Street.

More specifics of the plan are:

Commercial space: 14,300 square feet

Apartments: 51,200 square feet

Cultural: 6,700 square feet

Parking spaces: 132

The plan would also make Boulevard Street into a one-way street at Railroad Corner and create a pedestrian retail plaza.

Consultants say for the project to be successful it would need to have university partnership for housing, federal and state tax credits, grants, public and university partnerships and public participation.

The city has also received a $350,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to conduct a design and engineering study of pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow at the corner.

The study will examine the possibility of a multimodal network to connect South Carolina State University and Claflin University students to the downtown area.

The study will also include a preliminary design and feasibility analysis for a pedestrian bridge.

The plan will now be released for solicitation for private development.

The solicitation period would be open for 90 days, closing around April 2022. A development-selection process would then be carried out in the late spring or early summer 2022.

