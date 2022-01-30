PROGRESS JANUARY 2022: $87M veterans home planned; 104-bed facility coming to Orangeburg

A new, $87.3 million nursing home for veterans is planned for Orangeburg County.

The home is needed because nearby facilities are full with waiting lists, Orangeburg County Veteran Affairs Officer Kenisha Grimes said.

“Many Orangeburg County vets are being housed at private facilities,” Grimes said. “With this new veterans home, that will save many veterans money. Their families won't have to travel so far to see their loved ones.”

“Private pay facilities place a financial strain on many veterans’ families who cannot afford it,” Grimes continued.

The agency’s application, which will be filed with the VA prior to April 15, will propose a 104-bed facility similar to the plans for the facilities in Sumter County and Horry County.

It would be located on U.S. 301 off of exit 154 on Interstate 26.

Grimes said Orangeburg County provides an ideal, central location.

It about 35 miles from the nearest veterans hospital and even closer to a private hospital.

The area also provides easy access to the facility because of its proximity to an interstate exit.

“It will bring jobs to the area and also support the local colleges who have nursing programs,” she said.

The new State Veterans Nursing Home is expected to address the needs of veterans who will reach retirement age in the next two decades.

The home would be funded by the federal and state governments as part of the VA State Home Construction Grant Program.

It’s projected that federal funding could become available for the home by federal fiscal year 2031, if it’s included in the federal fiscal year 2023 VA priority list, according to the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

The SCDMH recommended a new veterans home be built in the county.

The recommendation was based upon the request of the state's Joint Bond Review Committee that the department determine the needs and feasibility of additional state veterans homes.

The JBRC is a 10-member legislative body that oversees state capital improvement projects.

The JBRC approved the SCDMH's recommendation late last year.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who sits on the JBRC, said, “I was thrilled when the recommendation to site the next facility in Orangeburg County was approved and see it as the next step in my efforts to make sure that Orangeburg County gets its fair share."

The SCDMH estimates the base cost of the home constructed in federal fiscal year 2031 at $87.3 million. It would be funded by the federal VA at $56.7 million, with the state matching $30.6 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.