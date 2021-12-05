PROGRESS JANUARY 2021 $12.5M surgery center approved

The state health board has given two Orangeburg doctors permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center.

“The right decision to benefit the citizens has been made,” Dr. Dion Franga said following the Jan. 7 decision by the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control.

“Ambulatory Partners stands committed to supporting cutting-edge, high-quality health care for our area,” he said. Ambulatory Partners is the company planning to build the center.

The Regional Medical Center is opposed to the construction of a competing surgery center and plans to appeal the decision to the state Administrative Law Court.

Ambulatory Partners LLC is made up of Franga, a general surgeon and RMC board member, and radiologist Dr. Amit Sanghi.

They plan to build a 16,000-square-foot, multispecialty ambulatory surgery facility on St. Matthews Road, across from RMC. They’re planning for two operating rooms.

The center’s services are to include ophthalmology, general surgery, vascular surgery, retinal surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, ear nose and throat, radiology and podiatry.

Plans include in-house diagnostics imaging testing such as MRI, CT scan and general diagnostic imaging.