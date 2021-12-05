 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROGRESS JANUARY 2021 $12.5M surgery center approved
0 comments
PROGRESS JANUARY 2021

PROGRESS JANUARY 2021 $12.5M surgery center approved

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulatory Surgery Center

Ambulatory Partners LLC got permission from the state to build a $12.5 million, private ambulatory surgery facility across the street from the Regional Medical Center.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

The state health board has given two Orangeburg doctors permission to build a $12.5 million ambulatory surgery center.

“The right decision to benefit the citizens has been made,” Dr. Dion Franga said following the Jan. 7 decision by the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control.

“Ambulatory Partners stands committed to supporting cutting-edge, high-quality health care for our area,” he said. Ambulatory Partners is the company planning to build the center.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The Regional Medical Center is opposed to the construction of a competing surgery center and plans to appeal the decision to the state Administrative Law Court.

Ambulatory Partners LLC is made up of Franga, a general surgeon and RMC board member, and radiologist Dr. Amit Sanghi.

They plan to build a 16,000-square-foot, multispecialty ambulatory surgery facility on St. Matthews Road, across from RMC. They’re planning for two operating rooms.

The center’s services are to include ophthalmology, general surgery, vascular surgery, retinal surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, ear nose and throat, radiology and podiatry.

Plans include in-house diagnostics imaging testing such as MRI, CT scan and general diagnostic imaging.

Construction on the center could begin by year's end, with an opening in late 2022 or early 2023.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has also approved RMC’s certificate of need to develop a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery facility on its campus. A certificate of need is required for major health care construction and expenses.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mourning Dove Banding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News