PROGRESS FEBRUARY 2020: Projects to light up Orangeburg County roads

The streets leading into Orangeburg will be brighter after the county’s lighting project is complete.

Then Orangeburg County Engineer John McLauchlin updated County Council in February on the lights that will be lining the county’s streets in February.

The biggest project would include the placement of 88 street lights along St. Matthews Road, starting at exit 145 on Interstate 26 and ending at The Technology Center.

Council previously approved the project during a 2019 council meeting. The county’s original plans were altered due to U.S. Department of Transportation requirements.

“Originally we were just going to look at the ramps. We weren’t looking at the main line at all. U.S.DOT came back and said, ‘Nope.’ If you’re going to light it up, they said it’s taper to taper, meaning if you start, you’ve got to do the whole thing,” McLauchlin said.

“And so we went from 53 lights to 88 lights really quick,” he said.

“I think it’s going to look really good when it’s all over with. It’s going to draw people,” McLauchlin said.

The lighting project will also include the construction of sidewalks on Citadel Drive and Cook Drive.