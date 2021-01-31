PROGRESS FEBRUARY 2020: Piggly Wiggly welcomed in Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Hundreds of people gathered during the February ribbon cutting to welcome Piggly Wiggly to Bamberg.

Grand-opening ceremonies were held at the Fogle's Inc. store in the Heritage Shopping Center at 3386 Railroad Ave. It’s the former home of Bi-Lo, which closed in 2018.

"We appreciate everybody coming out," Fogle’s Inc. Vice President Chuck Fogle said. "We will try our best to win your confidence. … We appreciate your business."

Orangeburg’s O’Cain Construction handled the work at the location.

The store now has state-of-the-art, energy-efficient equipment.

It also has a complete selection of groceries and produce, as well as a deli and a bakery. C&S Wholesale Grocers is the store's supplier.

Augusta-based investment company The Vireo Group purchased the entire Heritage Shopping Center property with the intention of investing more than $2 million to upgrade the location.

Vireo Group Director of Leasing Todd Wilson praised the county’s and city's leadership for helping bring the store to the area.

Vireo Group Managing Member Clay Boardman said, "We are investing in Chuck as much as we are investing in anything.”